The 21-year-old beat Joakim Lagergren and Jaco Van Zyl at the first extra hole
10 Reasons To Buy The March Issue of Golf Monthly
Check out the reasons for buying a superb new issue
Tiger Woods Signs With TaylorMade
The 14-time major winner has signed a multi-year deal with the company
2017 Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x Golf Balls Revealed
The new 2017 Titleist Pro V1 golf balls have been unveiled
Farmers Insurance Open Golf Betting Tips
Who is going to triumph in California this week?
North Hants Golf Club Raise £14,500 For Prostate Cancer UK
Birdies, bogeys and a record £14,500!
This Week In Golf: Jan 23 – 29
Catch up with all the latest news from the world of golf
Donald Trump Wins Again! Turnberry Is Our Number 1 Golf Course
Our new Top 100 UK & Ireland Course Rankings are out - guess who has won again!
Driving into the sun video
Try these simple pre-shot tips from Neil Plimmer next time you're faced…
Better distance control with irons
Get Your Lofts Checked If you are serious about your golf and…
Why do I pull iron shots?
If you have been asking yourself, why do I pull iron shots,…
Matteo Manassero fairway woods video
Matteo Mannessero discusses fairway woods, including the setup in his bag at…
Hybrid punch shot tips
David Howell teaches you how to play the punch hybrid shot with…
Playing from divots video
Ernie Els shares his wisdom on playing from divots with hybrids and…
Wind off the left tip
Golf Monthly Top 25 coach Andrew Reynolds a very simple tip to…
Ping i200 Irons
- £120.00
Mizuno JPX900 driver
- £399.00
2017 TaylorMade M1 fairway wood
- £279.00
Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic drivers
- £469.00
2017 TaylorMade M1 driver
- £479.00
2017 TaylorMade M2 driver
- £369.00
FootJoy HyperFlex II shoe
- £145.00
Srixon Z765 irons
- £110.00