Check out what's in the new issue of Golf Monthly
Latest News
Tiger Woods Signs With TaylorMade
The 14-time major winner has signed a multi-year deal with the company
2017 Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x Golf Balls Revealed
The new 2017 Titleist Pro V1 golf balls have been unveiled
Farmers Insurance Open Golf Betting Tips
Who is going to triumph in California this week?
Latest News
10 Reasons To Buy The New Issue
Check out what's in the new issue of Golf Monthly
Tiger Woods Signs With TaylorMade
The 14-time major winner has signed a multi-year deal with the company
2017 Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x Golf Balls Revealed
The new 2017 Titleist Pro V1 golf balls have been unveiled
Farmers Insurance Open Golf Betting Tips
Who is going to triumph in California this week?
North Hants Golf Club Raise £14,500 For Prostate Cancer UK
Birdies, bogeys and a record £14,500!
This Week In Golf: Jan 23 – 29
Catch up with all the latest news from the world of golf
Donald Trump Wins Again! Turnberry Is Our Number 1 Golf Course
Our new Top 100 UK & Ireland Course Rankings are out - guess who has won again!
Win!Check out all the competitions
Instruction
Flight and distance control video
Golf Monthly Top 25 coach Gary Alliss has some tips on how…
Why Do I Shank?
1 Position from the ball The first thing to check should be…
How to compress the golf ball
How to compress the golf ball You will often hear coaches or…
Golf punch shot tips – control the flight
The punch shot is one of the most important shots for golfers…
Is your angle of attack right?
The key to any good round of golf – and indeed your…
Power fixes for golf
Golf Monthly Top 25 coach Clive Tucker tells you how to achieve…
How to hit 3 wood off the ground
1 Posture keys As golf coaches, we often find ourselves talking about…
Gear Reviews
Ping i200 Irons
- £120.00
Mizuno JPX900 driver
- £399.00
2017 TaylorMade M1 fairway wood
- £279.00
Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic drivers
- £469.00
2017 TaylorMade M1 driver
- £479.00
2017 TaylorMade M2 driver
- £369.00
FootJoy HyperFlex II shoe
- £145.00
Srixon Z765 irons
- £110.00