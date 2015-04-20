Woods' agent Mark Steinberg says the 14-time major winner suffered back spasms last night and…
Latest News
10 Of The Best Golf Shoes 2017
Need to upgrade your footwear in 2017? Make sure you read our picks first...
Phoenix Open Golf Betting Tips
Will Hideki Matsuyama be able to defend his title in the party atmosphere?
Dubai Desert Classic Golf Betting Tips
Tiger and Stenson play, but are they the ones to beat?
Hartley Wintney Golf Club Raise Over £10,000 For Step by Step!
The Hampshire club raised over £10,000 for Step by Step, a Homeless Charity helping young people facing homelessness and adversity
This Week In Golf: Jan 30 – Feb 5
Catch up with all the latest news from the world of golf
North Hants Golf Club Raise £14,500 For Prostate Cancer UK
Birdies, bogeys and a record £14,500!
Instruction
Weight movement in the golf swing
Golf Monthly Top 25 coach Paul Foston discusses how initiating correct weight…
How to Stop the Reverse Pivot
There are a host of different reasons why you could be hitting…
Uphill lies video
Barney Puttick has some simple tips to help you strike the ball…
Use the ‘bounce’ for better fairway wood shots
Golf Monthly Top 25 coach John Jacobs gives his fairway wood keys…
How to judge your lie in the rough
Playing well in the winter is a test of your golfing instincts.…
How takeaway and swing path are linked
It is important for every golfer to understand how takeaway and swing…
Flight and distance control video
Golf Monthly Top 25 coach Gary Alliss has some tips on how…
Gear Reviews
Ping i200 Irons
- £120.00
Mizuno JPX900 driver
- £399.00
2017 TaylorMade M1 fairway wood
- £279.00
Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic drivers
- £469.00
2017 TaylorMade M1 driver
- £479.00
2017 TaylorMade M2 driver
- £369.00
FootJoy HyperFlex II shoe
- £145.00
Srixon Z765 irons
- £110.00