Check out the only golfing manual you need for 2017
10 New Year’s Resolutions for every Golfer
Here we list 10 New Year’s Resolutions for every golfer
10 Golfers to Watch in 2017
2017 looks to be an exciting year in the world of golf, with plenty of…
The 10 Best Rounds of Golf in 2016
We've seen some stunning rounds of golf in 2016. Which was best?
Golf Monthly Xmas Gift Guide On TrustedReviews.com
Check out the Christmas Presents we recommended to Trustedreviews.com
This Week In Golf: Dec 19 – 25 2016
Catch up with all the latest news from the world of golf
Giant Python Devours Wallaby on Golf Course
The 'scrub python' is Australia's biggest snake, known to grow as long as 8.5 metres
Instruction
How to check your swing path
Kevin Craggs demonstrates a simple drill that will help you check if…
How to compress the golf ball
How to compress the golf ball You will often hear coaches or…
Leg action in the golf swing
Gary Alliss explains the importance of weight weight and correct leg action…
How to play the ball below your feet
Golf Monthly Top 25 coach Andrew Reynolds has some tips to help…
How to play par 3s
Golf Monthly Top 25 coach Paul Foston has some basic par 3…
How do you grip a golf club?
Golf Monthly Top 25 coach Paul Foston has some about perfecting one…
Cover the ball golf swing
Gary Alliss explains how covering the ball better will lead to pure…
Gear Reviews
2017 TaylorMade M1 driver
- £479.00
2017 TaylorMade M2 driver
- £369.00
FootJoy HyperFlex II shoe
- £145.00
Srixon Z765 irons
- £110.00
Mizuno T7 wedge
- £120.00
FootJoy Pro/SL shoe
- £140.00
Wilson Staff FG Tour V6 irons
- £699.00
Mizuno JPX900 Hot Metal irons
- £105.00