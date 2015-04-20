Rory McIlroy wins European Tour Shot of the Year for 2016 with his approach to…
Latest News
Odyssey Works 2017 putters revealed
This slick new putter line is said to provide a truer roll
Justin Thomas wins SBS Tournament of Champions
The young American held off Japanese star Hideki Matsuyama at Kapalua
The Best Drivers Of 2017 – Read Our Picks!
After a host of recent launches, we showcase the best new drivers for 2017
Latest News
Rory McIlroy Wins European Tour Shot of the Year
Rory McIlroy wins European Tour Shot of the Year for 2016 with his approach to…
Odyssey Works 2017 putters revealed
This slick new putter line is said to provide a truer roll
Justin Thomas wins SBS Tournament of Champions
The young American held off Japanese star Hideki Matsuyama at Kapalua
The Best Drivers Of 2017 – Read Our Picks!
After a host of recent launches, we showcase the best new drivers for 2017
Tiger Woods and Donald Trump: An Unlikely Twoball
The pair recently played together, with Woods saying he was suprised by how far Trump hits it
World Cup Winner Wayne Westner Commits Suicide
The 55-year-old won the 1996 World Cup of Golf for South Africa with Ernie Els
This Week In Golf: Jan 02 – 08 2017
Catch up with all the latest news from the world of golf
Win!Check out all the competitions
Instruction
How to judge your lie in the rough
Playing well in the winter is a test of your golfing instincts.…
Thin iron shots: causes and cures
John Jacobs has some tips to help you stop thinning those thin…
Power from the ground
Golf Monthly Top 25 coach Keith Wood explains how to use the…
Why do i shank wedge my shots?
Golf Monthly Top 25 coach John Jacobs has some tips to help…
Ernie Els: How to hit hybrids from bad lies
The South African gives his best tips on using a hybrid in…
Andy Sullivan punch shot masterclass
Golf Monthly playing editor Andy Sullivan explains how to play the punch…
Master the draw video
Golf Monthly Top 25 coach Barnet Puttick has some tips to help…
Gear Reviews
2017 TaylorMade M1 fairway wood
- £279.00
Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic drivers
- £469.00
2017 TaylorMade M1 driver
- £479.00
2017 TaylorMade M2 driver
- £369.00
FootJoy HyperFlex II shoe
- £145.00
Srixon Z765 irons
- £110.00
Mizuno T7 wedge
- £120.00
FootJoy Pro/SL shoe
- £140.00