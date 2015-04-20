Woods' agent Mark Steinberg says the 14-time major winner suffered back spasms last night and…
10 Of The Best Golf Shoes 2017
Need to upgrade your footwear in 2017? Make sure you read our picks first...
Phoenix Open Golf Betting Tips
Will Hideki Matsuyama be able to defend his title in the party atmosphere?
Dubai Desert Classic Golf Betting Tips
Tiger and Stenson play, but are they the ones to beat?
Hartley Wintney Golf Club Raise Over £10,000 For Step by Step!
The Hampshire club raised over £10,000 for Step by Step, a Homeless Charity helping young people facing homelessness and adversity
This Week In Golf: Jan 30 – Feb 5
Catch up with all the latest news from the world of golf
North Hants Golf Club Raise £14,500 For Prostate Cancer UK
Birdies, bogeys and a record £14,500!
How to practice shot shaping
Golf Monthly top 25 coach John Jacobs explains shaping shots on the
Power fixes for golf
Golf Monthly Top 25 coach Clive Tucker tells you how to achieve…
Why do i hit iron shots fat
Use these tips from John Jacobs to stay over the ball in…
Decode Your Divots
Decode Your Divots We all take divots when we play but how…
How to play the knockdown shot
How to play the knockdown shot There are two things that will…
Iron Practice
Golf Monthly Top 25 coach Clive Tucker offers advice on how to…
Hitting a fade video
Gary Alliss discusses hitting a fade, and in particular the way in…
Ping i200 Irons
- £120.00
Mizuno JPX900 driver
- £399.00
2017 TaylorMade M1 fairway wood
- £279.00
Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic drivers
- £469.00
2017 TaylorMade M1 driver
- £479.00
2017 TaylorMade M2 driver
- £369.00
FootJoy HyperFlex II shoe
- £145.00
Srixon Z765 irons
- £110.00