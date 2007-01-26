Republic of Ireland

HSBC REGIONAL COURSE RANKINGS 2006

GOLD AWARD:



County Louth, Connemara, Druids Heath, Enniscrone, Fota Island, The Island, Killarney (Killeen), Palmerston House (PGA National), Ring of Kerry, Roganstown, Royal Dublin, The Heritage, Seapoint

All Irish courses in the Golf Monthly Top 120 (Waterville, Tralee, Ballybunion (Old), Ballybunion (Cashen), Doonbeg, Lahinch (Old), Carne, County Sligo, Donegal, Ballyliffin (Glashedy), Rosapenna (Sandy Hills), County Louth, Portmarnock (Old), K Club (Palmer), Carton House (Montgomerie), The European Club, Druids Glen, Mount Juliet, Old Head/Kinsale, Killarney (Killeen) and Adare) are automatically given a gold award. For more information on the Golf Monthly Top 120 Courses click here.

SILVER AWARD:



Arklow, Balleybofey & Stranorlar, Beaverstown, Bundoran, Charleville, Dooks, Dunmurry Springs, K Club (Smurfit), Killarney (Lackabane), Laytown & Bettystown, Limerick, Mitchelstown, Nairn & Portnoo, Rathcore, Powerscourt (East), Powerscourt (West)

HSBC REGIONAL COURSE RANKINGS 2005

GOLD AWARD:



Ballybunion (Old), Lahinch (Old), Mount Juliet

SILVER AWARD:



Ballyliffin (Glashedy), Ballyliffin (Old), Carton House (Montgomerie), Carton House (O’Meara), Ceann Sibeal (Dingle), Donegal, Doonbeg, Druids Glen, K Club (Palmer), K Club (Smurfit), Towneley Hall, Wicklow