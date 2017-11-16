Find the perfect golf cap amongst this selection. Styles have changed, but here are 10 of the best golf caps for 2017

Black Friday Deals Best Golf Caps 2017

10 Of The Best Golf Caps for 2017

Besides offering protection from the sun, a golf cap offers you the chance to make a fashion statement – it completes your look on the course. However, you’re also investing in technologies that help with moisture wicking to keep to feeling dry and comfortable. It might not sound exciting, but you’d soon know if this technology didn’t exist.

Styles have also changed, especially in recent times, and although many prefer the classic or traditional golf cap, modern tour pros are mixing it up and making us question whether we should be more bold.

Brands offers difference sizes as well as one size fits all, and adjustable straps make it easy to find your perfect fit.

Here are 10 you may want to consider…

TaylorMade Tour Radar

Available in a selection of colours, these popular hats feature an adjustable tuck-in back strap and performance fabric, as well as a dark under bill to reduce glare.

Callaway Liquid Metal

Features a moisture wicking sweatband so you don’t get distracted during play. Offers a comfortable fit, is fully adjustable and features a Unique Metallic Logo.

Callaway Mesh Fitted

Mesh fitted cap in an A- Flex fitted design offering superb breathability. It’s made from cotton twill for a mid profile look and is extremely light.

Titleist Two-Tone Mesh

A stylish option with added depth and dimension featuring a contrast stitch bill and two-tone mesh back.

Titleist Ball Marker

A classic cap which also features a magnetic ball marker on the bill, making it a very popular choice. No more losing your ball marker, it’s on your head.

Under Armour Headline

Structured build maintains shape with a slightly higher crown. Features a high-density heat seal UA logo on the front and a rear comfort band with jacquard UA wordmark.

PING Tour Structured

Made from Performance polyester and featuring a headband with Sensor Cool Technology. PING logos on front and both sides.

PING Tour Mesh

One you’ll have seen on a few of the younger tour pros. Features an Ultra-stretch 110 Fit headband with moisture-wicking SensorCool Technology. Heavy buckram maintains structure of crown.





Mizuno Chrome

Another in the athletic style bracket, this cap is made from 100% Polyester and has 40 UPF Sun Protection.

Nike Golf Classic 99

Lightweight with laser perforations on the side and back panels for more airflow and added comfort. Moisture wicking Dri-Fit stretch fabric helps keep you dry and adds more comfort.

Whatever the cap that takes your fancy we hope it helps you with your game!