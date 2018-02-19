Styles have changed over the years and many golfers now wear a cap as the norm, so here are 10 of the best golf caps 2018 has to offer for you to consider

Best Golf Caps 2018

Styles have changed over the years and many golfers now wear a cap as the norm.

Besides offering protection from the sun, a cap offers you the chance to make a fashion statement and complement your look on the course. Some also offer technologies like moisture wicking fabric to keep you sweat free and comfortable.

Although many golfers prefer a classic golf cap, modern tour pros are mixing it up and making us question whether we should be more bold.

In terms of sizing, many brands opt for a one size fits all design, while some use adjustable straps for a more tailored fit.

That all leaves us with lots of options, so here are 10 of the best golf caps 2018 has on offer for you to consider. With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

TaylorMade Tour Radar

Available in seven colours, this popular hat has an adjustable strap for a better fit and is made from a moisture wicking performance fabric. It also has the M3 and TP5 logos on the sides so you can get the tour look sported by Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm.

Callaway TA Performance Pro

This Callaway cap combines an unstructured design with lots of colour options for a look that’s popular on tour. It also boasts 30+ UV protection, an adjustable fit and a moisture wicking sweatband.

BUY NOW: Callaway TA Performance Pro cap from Amazon

Callaway Mesh Fitted

This mesh fitted cap offers superb breathability and is made from a soft and lightweight cotton twill.

Titleist Two-Tone Mesh

This stylish option features contrast stitching and a highly breathable mesh back.

Titleist Classic Ball Marker

This adjustable cap has a magnetic ball marker on the peak, making it as practical as it is stylish. It also offers UV protection, plus an antimicrobial and moisture-wicking sweatband that reduces odour and keeps you dry.

Under Armour Headline

This cap’s structured build maintains its shape with a slightly higher crown. A rear comfort band also features.

Ping Tour Structured

Made from a performance polyester, this cap has a headband with Sensor Cool Technology to reduce the effects of sweating. You also get Ping logos on the front and both sides for a tour look.

BUY NOW: Ping Tour Structured cap from Amazon

Ping Tour Mesh

This modern cap features an stretch fit headband with moisture-wicking SensorCool Technology, while its adjustable back closure aids a personalised fit.

Mizuno Visor

Get the Luke Donald look with this classic visor, which keeps the sun out your eyes and a breeze on your head.

BUY NOW: Mizuno Visor from Amazon

Nike Golf Classic 99

This cap is lightweight and has laser perforations on the side and back panels to enhance the airflow for added comfort. Its moisture wicking Dri-Fit stretch fabric also helps keep you dry and aids the fit.

Whatever the cap that takes your fancy we hope it helps you with your game!