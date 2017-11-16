Best Golf Shoes 2017 - New technology and styling mean there has never been as much choice in the golf shoe market. Here are 11 of the best golf shoes 2017

Best Golf Shoes 2017

When tackling wet rough and soft ground conditions, the state of your golf shoes often comes to the fore. It’s at this moment you probably ask yourself why you didn’t go for something a little sturdier, or something with a better guarantee.

Well, with our help you don’t have to make the same mistake twice.

Nowadays, there are a great range of options, from colourful sporty models to classic subtler designs. Nearly all have some sort of value-adding waterproof guarantee, while grip and traction have been innovatively harvested through a range of clever sole designs. Here are the best golf shoes 2017 has to offer…

FootJoy Pro/SL

The FootJoy Pro/SL combines a soft and comfortable waterproof upper with a midsole/outsole unit that features three distinct layers for underfoot comfort, perimeter stability and performance spikeless traction. Two different hardnesses of FootJoy’s Fine Tune Foam provide both cushioning and stability while grip comes from TPU elements on the outsole.

ECCO Cool

Gore-Tex Surround technology comprises an advanced air channelling system within the grid-shaped sole structure that provides 360° breathability without compromising on waterproof protection, so your feet stay dry and comfortable in all conditions. The ECCO Cool also features a luxurious, Hydromax treated leather upper that’s naturally soft, breathable, and strong.

Adidas Tour360 Boost 2.0



As worn by Dustin Johnson, an upgraded outsole top plate allows the shoe to accommodate the natural foot movement that occurs during the golf swing. A softer outsole aids flexibility and comfort, assisted by boost cushioning.

Under Armour Spieth One

Designed with feedback from two-time major winner Jordan Spieth, the Spieth One boasts a plethora of performance-enhancing features, including breathable, waterproof uppers that use a single seam to enhance fit, feel and comfort by reducing weight required layers. Rotational Resistance Traction cleats are designed to prevent unwanted rotation of the foot during the swing while a dual durometer outsole provides a softer forefoot section for flexibility and a firmer heel section for stability and support.