Take a look at our list of the best products for the past year below.

When tackling wet rough and soft ground conditions, the state of your golf shoes often comes to the fore. It’s at this moment you probably ask yourself why you didn’t go for something a little sturdier, or something with a better guarantee.

Well, with our help you don’t have to make the same mistake twice.

Nowadays, there are a great range of options, from colourful sporty models to classic subtler designs. Nearly all have some sort of value-adding waterproof guarantee, while grip and traction have been innovatively harvested through a range of clever sole designs. Here are the best golf shoes 2017 has to offer…

We pick out the best golf shoes 2018 has brought to market

FootJoy Tour S

FootJoy Tour S Video Review

GM Says: FootJoy’s most stable shoe ever created thanks to even wider cleat positioning than on DNA Helix, housed by Launch Pods to deliver maximium stability with good grip. A Power Strap helps secure the foot in place while comfort comes from a dual-density fit bed, EVA tongue and premium leather from Pittards of England.

Under Armour Spieth 2

GM Says: Under Armour’s signature shoe for 2018 has had some key updates, most notably the addition of the Gore-Tex membrane for extra waterproof protection and breathability. This upper now has TPU fibers woven into the heel section for added support and to make it lighter than Spieth 1 by 57 grams. Finally, the outsole has been made more flexible to improve comfort as a walking shoe. Rotational resistance cleats improve your connection with the ground for maximum power.

Puma Ignite PWRadapt

GM Says: The Puma Ignite Pwradapt shoes come in three versions – the Ignite Pwradapt, Ignite Pwradapt Disc and Ignite Pwradapt Leather. Each utilise Pwradapt sole technology with three-dimensional traction pods and Ignite Foam cushioning. The Ignite Foam has been utilised the entire length of the midsole for the first time in a cleated shoe so that every stride is cushioned, with a spring-like energy return on your next step. The new Pwradapt pods then provide traction on every lie, with enhanced comfort from tee-to-green.

Ecco Biom Hybrid 3

GM Says: Pioneers of golf hybrid footwear, the Biom Hybrid 3 features a new Tri-Fi-Grip outsole. The new outsole design ensures multi-purpose zonal performance through three segments; one for stability, another for durability and a third for rotational support. Additional features include an ECCO Racer Yak leather upper with supreme breathability and durability and 100 per cent Gore-Tex waterproof protection guaranteed for three years.

FootJoy Pro/SL