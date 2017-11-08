Need a new book to read or looking for the perfect Christmas present? Here are the best golf books. By Ben Whitock

25 Of The Best Golf Books On Amazon

Got a holiday coming up and need a new golf book to read? Or looking for the perfect Christmas present?

Here’s are the best golf books available to buy on Amazon right now:

1. Golf is Not a Game of Perfect by Bob Rotella

Bob Rotella, a coach and a sports psychologist presents anecdotes about the golfers that he has worked with, and offers advice on how to handle the mental aspects of golfing and to accept personal potentials and limits.

Buy from Amazon

2. Unprecedented: The Masters and Me

The story of Woods’ first major and Masters victory in 1997, 20 years later. Written by one of the game’s all-time greats, this book will provide keen insight on the Masters then and now,as well as on the sport itself.

Buy from Amazon

3. The Inspirational Story of Golf Superstar Rory McIlroy

This book will reveal to you much about Rory’s journey to the top and the many accomplishments throughout his career.

Buy from Amazon

4. Zen Golf by Dr. Joseph Parent

Dr Joseph Parent is both a noted PGA Tour coach and a respected Buddhist teacher. In this book, he teaches golfers how to play with more consistency and less frustration, and consequently how to lower their scores.

Buy from Amazon

5. Golf My Way by Jack Nicklaus

Golf My Way is a book that has an in depth explanation of how Jack Nicklaus thinks about and plays the game of golf. This allows the reader to pick and choose among Nicklaus’ principles and techniques.

Buy from Amazon

6. Short Game Bible by Dave Pelz

Dave Pelz’s Short Game Bible features scientifically-proven secrets to lowering scores by improving a golfer’s short game.

Buy from Amazon

7. Out of the rough: The Caddy’s Story

In this candid reflection on his years caddying for Tiger Woods, Greg Norman, Raymond Floyd, Terry Gale, Ian Baker-Finch and Adam Scott, Williams shares the highs and lows of their careers, explains the critical role of a caddy and offers a rare insider’s view of the professional golfing world.

Buy from Amazon

8. How I Play Golf by Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods reveals the five secrets to his amazing success in this book. It features a combination of physical, metaphysical and psychological practices that he used daily to stay at the top.

Buy from Amazon

9. A Life Well Played: My Stories (Commemorative Edition)

The commemorative edition of the instant New York Times bestseller–now with a foreword by Jack Nicklaus

Buy from Amazon

10. Putting Out Of Your Mind by Bob Rotella

In Putting Out Of Your Mind, Bob Rotella reveals the unique mental approach that great putting requires and helps golfers of all levels master the essential skill.

Buy from Amazon

11. Golf is a Game of Confidence by Bob Retalla

This book is filled with anecdotes and motivational instruction focusing on the most important skill a golfer can have: the ability to think confidently.

Buy from Amazon

12. Dream On: One Hacker’s Challenge to Break Par in a year

John Richardson – a regular bloke who enjoys a round of golf in his spare time – set himself the challenge of playing a scratch round at Clandeboye Golf Club within twelve months, and spent an exhausting and exhilarating year living, breathing, eating and sleeping golf, while trying to hold down a full-time job, a marriage and semblance of family life.

Buy from Amazon

13. The Seven Laws of the Golf Swing by Nick Bradley

In The Seven Laws of the Golf Swing, professional coach Nick Bradley distils his many years of experience into a comprehensive and easy-to-follow guide to building a powerful and consistent swing, no matter what your level of expertise.

Buy from Amazon

