Need a new book to read or looking for the perfect Christmas present? Here are the best golf books. By Ben Whitock
25 Of The Best Golf Books On Amazon
Got a holiday coming up and need a new golf book to read? Or looking for the perfect Christmas present?
Here’s are the best golf books available to buy on Amazon right now:
1. Golf is Not a Game of Perfect by Bob Rotella
Bob Rotella, a coach and a sports psychologist presents anecdotes about the golfers that he has worked with, and offers advice on how to handle the mental aspects of golfing and to accept personal potentials and limits.
2. Unprecedented: The Masters and Me
The story of Woods’ first major and Masters victory in 1997, 20 years later. Written by one of the game’s all-time greats, this book will provide keen insight on the Masters then and now,as well as on the sport itself.
3. The Inspirational Story of Golf Superstar Rory McIlroy
This book will reveal to you much about Rory’s journey to the top and the many accomplishments throughout his career.
4. Zen Golf by Dr. Joseph Parent
Dr Joseph Parent is both a noted PGA Tour coach and a respected Buddhist teacher. In this book, he teaches golfers how to play with more consistency and less frustration, and consequently how to lower their scores.
5. Golf My Way by Jack Nicklaus
Golf My Way is a book that has an in depth explanation of how Jack Nicklaus thinks about and plays the game of golf. This allows the reader to pick and choose among Nicklaus’ principles and techniques.
6. Short Game Bible by Dave Pelz
Dave Pelz’s Short Game Bible features scientifically-proven secrets to lowering scores by improving a golfer’s short game.
7. Out of the rough: The Caddy’s Story
In this candid reflection on his years caddying for Tiger Woods, Greg Norman, Raymond Floyd, Terry Gale, Ian Baker-Finch and Adam Scott, Williams shares the highs and lows of their careers, explains the critical role of a caddy and offers a rare insider’s view of the professional golfing world.
8. How I Play Golf by Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods reveals the five secrets to his amazing success in this book. It features a combination of physical, metaphysical and psychological practices that he used daily to stay at the top.
9. A Life Well Played: My Stories (Commemorative Edition)
The commemorative edition of the instant New York Times bestseller–now with a foreword by Jack Nicklaus
10. Putting Out Of Your Mind by Bob Rotella
In Putting Out Of Your Mind, Bob Rotella reveals the unique mental approach that great putting requires and helps golfers of all levels master the essential skill.
11. Golf is a Game of Confidence by Bob Retalla
This book is filled with anecdotes and motivational instruction focusing on the most important skill a golfer can have: the ability to think confidently.
12. Dream On: One Hacker’s Challenge to Break Par in a year
John Richardson – a regular bloke who enjoys a round of golf in his spare time – set himself the challenge of playing a scratch round at Clandeboye Golf Club within twelve months, and spent an exhausting and exhilarating year living, breathing, eating and sleeping golf, while trying to hold down a full-time job, a marriage and semblance of family life.
13. The Seven Laws of the Golf Swing by Nick Bradley
In The Seven Laws of the Golf Swing, professional coach Nick Bradley distils his many years of experience into a comprehensive and easy-to-follow guide to building a powerful and consistent swing, no matter what your level of expertise.
Continues below
The Best Drivers Of 2017 – Read Our Picks!
After a host of recent launches, we showcase…
Best Amazon Cheap Golf Ball Deals
Looking to stock up on golf balls at…
The Best Groupon Golf Deals
Check out these superb Groupon golf deals, ranging…
14. Secrets of the Short Game by Phil Mickelson
In his first-ever instruction book, Mickelson explains in detail how to master every phase of the short game.
15. The Anatomy of Greatness by Brandel Chamblee
This book explores the common swing positions of the greatest players throughout history—and reveals how those commonalities can help players of every skill level improve their own games.
16. Every Shot Must Have a Purpose by Pia Nilsson
Pia Nilsson offers cutting-edge techniques for integrating the physical, technical, mental, emotional, and social parts of a player’s game.
17. The Inside Story of the 2016 Ryder Cup
From the #1 New York Times bestselling author of A Good Walk Spoiled, a dramatic chronicle of the bitterly-fought 2016 Ryder Cup pitting a U.S. team out for revenge against the Europeans determined to keep the Cup out of American hands.
18. No Hiding in The Open: A Journey In Professional Golf
John Hoskison dreams of making it as a successful golf pro on the European PGA Tour. When he meets Seve Ballesteros for the first time and makes the cut in the Martini International, he looks set for success
19. The Big Miss: My Years Coaching Tiger Woods
There’s never been a book about Tiger Woods that is as intimate and revealing – or one so wise about what it takes to coach a superstar athlete.
20. The Bogey Man: A Month On The PGA Tour
What happens when a weekend athlete – of average skill at best – joins the professional golf circuit? George Plimpton spent a month of self-imposed torture on the PGA tour to find out, meeting amateurs, pros, caddies, officials, fans and hangers-on along the way.
21. Putting Bible by Dave Pelz
Following the success of his Short Game Bible, now the authoritative instructor tackles one of golf’s least understood skills – putting.
22. Ben Hogan’s Five Lessons by Ben Hogan
With the techniques revealed in this classic book, you can learn how to make your game work from tee to green, step-by-step and stroke-by-stroke.
23. One Putt by Ken Brown
With Ken Brown’s own analysis and stories from a wealth of experience, this heavily illustrated, easy-to-follow book will make honing this golfing skill easy and entertaining.
24. No Limits by Ian Poulter
In this book, the passionate Ian Poulter tells his inspirational story, from his early rejection as an Spurs youth player, right through to his match-winning contributions to successive European Ryder Cup Triumphs.
25. Seve: The Autobiography
Once or twice a generation, an athlete transcends his sport – at last, here’s Seve Ballesteros in his own words.
Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram