Black Friday is fast approaching, here are some of the best deals on golf clubs

Best Black Friday Golf Club Deals

Black Friday is fast approaching, taking place on the 24th November this year.

It marks the day after the USA’s Thanksgiving holiday as the first day of the Christmas shopping period.

Most retailers with have a host of bargains and huge price falls, so be sure to check back on this page nearer the day.

The best Black Friday golf deals

Looking to add to your golf bag? Here are some great deals on golf clubs:

Best Black Friday Golf Club Deals

Benross HTX driver – £99.95

Get this deal

Cobra King F6 irons 5-SW regular shafts – £339

Get this deal

Cleveland Huntington Beach #3 putter – £93.52

Get this deal

Callaway X Series hybrid regular shaft – £79.35

Get this deal

TaylorMade M2 irons 5-PW stiff shaft – £519

Get this deal

Continues below