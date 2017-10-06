Black Friday is fast approaching, here are some of the best deals on golf clubs
Best Black Friday Golf Club Deals
Black Friday is fast approaching, taking place on the 24th November this year.
It marks the day after the USA’s Thanksgiving holiday as the first day of the Christmas shopping period.
Most retailers with have a host of bargains and huge price falls, so be sure to check back on this page nearer the day.
The best Black Friday golf deals
Looking to add to your golf bag? Here are some great deals on golf clubs:
Benross HTX driver – £99.95
Cobra King F6 irons 5-SW regular shafts – £339
Cleveland Huntington Beach #3 putter – £93.52
Callaway X Series hybrid regular shaft – £79.35
TaylorMade M2 irons 5-PW stiff shaft – £519
Srixon Z-H45 hybrid – £89
Cobra King F6 blue driver stiff – £169
Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 wedge – £67.95
Odyssey White Hot Pro 2.0 Rossie putter – £89.95
TaylorMade Aeroburner 3 wood regular – £113.85
Mizuno JPX EZ Driver – £179.40
