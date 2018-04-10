We take a look at the best slimline game improver irons you can buy in 2018, aimed at the improving mid handicapper or the better player seeking more forgiveness

Best Compact Mid-Handicap Irons 2018

Buying a new set of irons can be an expensive minefield if you don’t know what you’re looking for. Nowhere is this more true than in the mid-handicap sector, where players can potentially use every option in a brand’s range with some degree of success. For golfers in the 8-to-18 handicap range, the search parameters can vary significantly.

Those who are steadily improving will seek a smaller set that offers plenty of feel and control, while those who are perhaps heading the other way, or playing less often, will be more suited to designs that offer higher levels of forgiveness.

Whichever models make the grade, you are going to enjoy seeing and feeling the benefits of modern technology. These include the likes of pocket-cavity designs that put forgiveness in smaller head shapes, tungsten weighting that helps reduce twisting on heel and toe mishits, and thinner faces and sole slots that mean you’ll find the power normally associated with larger-profile irons.

Titleist 718 AP2 Irons

The 718 AP2 improves upon the technology and performance that have made AP2 one of the most popular modern tour irons. The co-forged, cavity back design provides ultimate playability with consistent distance and forgiveness, packaged in a tour-validated profile that delivers pure forged feel.

PING G400 Irons

A more traditional look is achieved with its larger size, greater offset and polished chrome, which also improves the visual appeal. Players in the mid handicap range should find the help they need in getting the ball in the air on a consistent flight. Distance-wise it’s right up there, and with ample forgiveness.

TaylorMade M3 Irons

The Face Slots on the mid- and long-irons – whether to everyone’s liking – do help frame the ball. As you’d expect from TaylorMade, these irons are powerful and hot and fly consistently fast from different parts of the face with a pleasing sound. They are forgiving and offer an element of workability in a relatively compact profile.

Cobra King F8 Irons

Irons designed, in the main, for golfers seeking extra distance and for those who struggle with consistent ball-striking. Extra distance comes with a 20% thinner forged face than the F7 model. It’s a progressive set with more of the irons (4-7) hollow to boost performance, moving to cavity back in the mid-irons.

Wilson Staff C300 Irons

The Wilson Staff C300 irons feature Power Holes around the entire club head to minimise contact between the body and face, providing maximum flex and expanding the sweet spot for greater ball speeds across the entire hitting surface. Those seeking extra distance and forgiveness, with workability not such a key factor, should definitely gives these a go.

Callaway Rogue Pro Irons

Featuring a compact head shape and slightly weaker lofts than the standard Rogue irons, the Rogue Pro irons are long, accurate and easier to control. Urethane Microspheres dampen vibrations, which helps create an improved sound and feel without impacting ball speed. They offer a more traditional look at address and should appeal to mid handicappers and even more skilled golfers.

Srixon Z 565 Irons

This attractive compact cavity-back iron features Srixon’s Tour V.T. sole design, which has been modified to move efficiently through the turf, reducing impact resistance and tightening shot dispersion. The clubhead material has undergone a heat-treatment process to enhance both feel and distance. The grooves have also been made 5% larger than Srixon’s previous models and the faces have been double laser-milled to improve the contact and spin consistency, particularly from wet or bad lies.