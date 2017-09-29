Best Compact Mid-Handicap Irons 2017

We take a look at the best slimline game improver irons you can buy in 2017, aimed at the improving mid handicapper or the better player seeking more forgiveness

Buying a new set of irons can be an expensive minefield if you don’t know what you’re looking for. Nowhere is this more true than in the mid-handicap sector, where players can potentially use every option in a brand’s range with some degree of success. For golfers in the 8-to-18 handicap range, the search parameters can vary significantly.

Those who are steadily improving will seek a smaller set that offers plenty of feel and control, while those who are perhaps heading the other way, or playing less often, will be more suited to designs that offer higher levels of forgiveness.

Whichever models make the grade, you are going to enjoy seeing and feeling the benefits of modern technology. These include the likes of pocket-cavity designs that put forgiveness in smaller head shapes, tungsten weighting that helps reduce twisting on heel and toe mishits, and thinner faces and sole slots that mean you’ll find the power normally associated with larger-profile irons.

Titleist 716 AP2 irons

Price: £125 per club (steel), £145 per club (graphite)

The AP2 has long been one of the most popular irons on the market for mid handicappers as it delivers a great blend of forgiveness and feel. Great distance is generated by the high density tungsten weighting positioned low to move the centre of gravity down and create more speed. The co-forged construction and perimeter weighting maximises feel off the clubface.

TaylorMade M1 irons

Price: £849

TaylorMade’s M1 iron in is designed to offer similar distance and forgiveness levels to the M2 iron but in a more compact profile and with a softer feel.

Weight has been taken away from the upper section of clubface to allow 15g of tungsten to be added in the toe section of the 3-7 irons, creating a more centred CG that aids both feel and forgiveness. Face Slots increase flexibility of the clubface in the heel and toe to preserve ball speed and accuracy, assisted by a Speed Pocket on the sole that has a thinner front wall to improve performance on shots hit a little thin.

Callaway Apex CF 16 irons

Price: £849 (steel), £1,099 (graphite)

The Apex CF16 iron was Callaway’s first forged players iron to feature the 360 Face Cup technology that was previously only found in the brand’s fairway woods, hybrids and game improver irons. It allows more of the face to flex for extra ball speed. This set has been precision engineered in the 3-7 irons to provide consistent ball speed across the face in a forged Apex design. In the shorter irons (8-AW), a uniquely engineered face plate enhances feel and distance control.

Cobra King Forged Tec irons

Price: £699 4-PW (Steel)

The King Forged Tec irons are aimed at players seeking the feel and precision of a Tour iron with increased forgiveness. The irons feature a high-strength steel forged face insert that springs to boost distance; tungsten heel and toe weights reduce twisting for better accuracy. You get a forged feel and the urethane inserts dampen vibrations.

