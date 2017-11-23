After a host of recent launches, we showcase the best drivers of 2017 looking to earn a spot in your golf bag for the coming season.

The Best Drivers 2017

Buying a new driver is an exciting prospect but it can also be a daunting one. With so much different technology on offer from every manufacturer, it can be almost impossible to know where to start.

For 2017, custom fitting and moveable weights are strong and common themes. This adjustability helps golfers adjust launch, spin and shot shape and is relatively intuitive. Combine this with adjustable loft on the hosel and you’ve got endless combinations to get the most from your latest purchase.

Be honest with yourself about what you want to get from it – do you want more distance? Do you want to find more fairways? Do you want to change your slice into a draw? Some drivers may even be able to provide a little bit of everything, but you’ll only find this out by seeking the advice of your pro and getting custom fitted.

Don’t be surprised to have to pay a little more for a new driver in 2017 compared to last year, as the weakening pound against the dollar has forced brands to up their RRPs more than they’d have liked. Here are the best drivers of 2017…

2017 TaylorMade M1



The new TaylorMade M1 driver uses 43 per cent more carbon fibre, saving extra that paved the way for a longer rear track and a 2g heavier sliding weight. This creates 64 per cent more CG movement for even more variation in launch and spin. It has even more settings to maximise launch, spin and shot shape. It has a larger profile at address with a shallower face than the previous version.

Titleist 917



As well as improved Active Recoil Channel 2.0 and Radial Speed Face 2.0 comes SureFit CG, a weight port in the back of the head that allows the swing weight, launch, spin and shot shape to be dialed in even further. It is positioned at a 30-degree angle to clubface, to keep spin levels low when in the fade position while maintaining forgiveness.

Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic



New Jailbreak technology comprises two ultra-light (3g), strong, parallel titanium bars connecting the crown and sole behind the face to reduce their deflection, allowing the face to take more of the load created at impact for faster ball speeds. It comes in standard GBB Epic, with a 27-gram sliding weight in the back of the sole to adjust shot shape, or the lower spinning Sub Zero model, which has 2g and 12g interchangeable sole weights to dial in launch and spin as well as change forgiveness levels.

