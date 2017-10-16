Our look at the best electric golf trolleys 2017 has to offer, including models that fold up small or are feature packed so you’re guaranteed to find one to suit your needs



Best electric golf trolleys 2017

Cast your mind back less than a decade and your image would have taken something of a hit if you’d been seen walking the fairways with an electric trolley doing all the hard work for you. But fast-forward to today and it seems we cannot live without them.

In our health-conscious, gadget-obsessed generation, the chance to avoid back and knee injuries and show off a few boys’ toys means using a trolley is a win-win scenario.

Throw into the mix an industry-wide overhaul of frame styling, from thick and clunky to sleek and shiny, and it’s easy to see why most up-and-coming amateur golfers now use one.

So if you’re thinking about joining them, here’s a guide to the best electric golf trolleys 2017 has available for you to consider….

Motocaddy S5 Connect – from £549.99





GM says: This cutting edge new model works in conjunction with a free GPS app that connects to the trolley via Bluetooth to provide distance data, hole information as well mobile alerts from apps like Facebook and Whatsapp on its digital display. The app has 36,000 courses pre-loaded and even has 'Shot Planning Control' to pinpoint how far any target is on the course. Also comes in extended lithium battery option for £599.99.



GM says:PowaKaddy's first compact folding electric trolley boasts an innovative 'Simple-2-fold' system that allows the sleek trolley to be set up and packed away in just two easy folds that takes up to three seconds. It's small enough to fit in the tiniest of car boots and at 9.8kg is exceptionally lightweight. It also boasts a full colour widescreen display, a special compartment for balls, tees and pencils, an integrated scorecard holder and adjustable handle height while PowaKaddy's Plug 'n' Play battery system which avoids any fiddly wires or connectors.

Big Max Coaster Quad Brake – £899

GM says: The Big Max Coaster Quad Brake is the brand’s classic electric trolley design. It features four wheels with suspension and as the front wheels both rotate, the trolley is able to turn on the spot. A fifth wheel can also be purchased to further improve the stability on offer. Other key features include an automatic downhill speed regulator which ensures the trolley doesn’t get away from you when going downhill, an electronic parking brake and a controlled distance function that allows you to send the trolley forward up to 60 meters. It also features a colour display and an integrated solar charging compartment that sends power to your phone or GPS device.

Buy now at Amazon

Read our Big Max Coaster Quad review here

Stewart Golf X9 Follow – £1,499

GM says: This pricey option is also the most sophisticated in this guide. A unique Bluetooth design lets it follow you around the course, turning when you turn, stopping when you stop, and removing your need to steer it with a remote control, although this is still an option. Its four wheels also generate excellent levels of grip that aid the precise steering.

Buy now at Amazon

We test out the X9 Follow at West Hill Golf Club

PowaKaddy FW7s GPS – from £749.99





GM says: GPS technology is built in to the handle's intelligent, 3.5" digital screen. It delivering front, middle and back distances on over 35,000 golf courses worldwide as well as distances to hazards without the need to use an external device. There's also a built-in scorecard, USB charging port, calorie counter and adjustable distance control function. The FW7s GPS saves every round you enter to build a performance history and even reacts to your final score by displaying different emojis. PowaKaddy's Plug'n'Play avoids any fiddly wires or connectors and is one of the lightest and thinnest on the market. Watch: PowaKaddy FW7s GPS Electric Trolley Review

Motocaddy S3 Pro – from £499.99





GM says: This sleek trolley features low profile wheels and the company's excellent Quickfold system but the real benefit for the S3 Pro lies with the extra features. The ability to measure distances, the USB charging port, cartlock pin security system, battery meter and lost ball timer are all integrated into the simple, ergonomic handle. Standard lithium battery £499.99, extended lithium £549.99.

PowaKaddy FW5i – from £549.99

GM says: The PowaKaddy FW5i (The i stands for intelligent) comes with a new full colour widescreen display, a digital power gauge, battery fuel indicator and an integrated USB charging port. Boasting a whisper quiet, 200-watt motor, the FW5i incorporates an Automatic Distance Function (ADF) feature that allows the trolley to be sent distances of 15, 30 and 45 yards.The FW5i has an RRP of £549.99 with an 18-hole lithium battery and £599.99 with the 36-hole lithium battery.

Buy now at Amazon

Motocaddy S1 – from £349.99



GM says: The entry level Motocaddy S1 benefits from a host of game-enhancing features, including a new Quickfold mechanism, soft ergonomic handle, nine speed settings, low profile wheels and whisper quiet motor. The trolley is also compatible with the Easilock bag system that fixes the bag to the trolley for a more stable ride. Lead acid £349.99, lithium £449.99, extended lithium £499.99.

PowaKaddy FW7S – from £639.99

GM says: Boasting a new frame colour, soft touch handle trims, graphics and front wheel with yellow trims, the FW7s is PowaKaddy’s most feature-packed design. It has a full colour 3.5” widescreen display, built-in calorie counter, distance measurement function and powerful, near silent 230W motor. Boasting a three-year warranty, the FW7s also comes in an Electronic Braking System (EBS) model, which has three levels of progressive braking when going downhill. Also available for £699.99 with the 36-hole lithium battery and with EBS for £699.99 with 18 hole battery and £749.99 with the 36-hole.

Buy now at Amazon



Motocaddy M1 Pro DHC – from £549.99

GM says: The new M1 Pro DHC incorporates the same features as the M1 PRO, including the three-point folding system that enables the trolley to fold over 40% smaller than standard models. But it can also maintain a constant speed while moving down a gradient – thanks to a special single motor that offers downhill braking, coupled with an electronic parking brake. There’s also an integrated Accessory Station; Adjustable Distance Control (up to 50 yards); speed and battery indicators; handle height adjustment and a USB charging port. Extended lithium battery £599.99.

Buy now at American Golf