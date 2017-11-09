A look at some of the best performing fairway woods on the market in 2017 – versatile clubs to suit differing golfing requirements.

Best Fairway Woods 2017

The fairway wood has evolved in recent years to be one of the most versatile clubs you can buy. With enhanced materials and technologies, they can help you find distance and consistency from the tee, they are also playable from the short grass and can even be effective from the rough or around the greens.

With a wide selection of fairway metals to choose from, each delivering varying features and benefits, we take a look here at some of the best-performing on the market. Some are premium models targeting experienced players, others are aimed more at the improving golfer. Some offer advanced levels of adjustability, others simply a solid set-up designed to help you get the best out of your long game.

Titleist 917 F2 and F3

Price: £280

Adjustable SureFit CG weighting system allows for an optimisation of spin and launch conditions to suit every player. Greater distance, a higher launch and lower spin is accompanied by improved acoustics for increased confidence. The SureFit Hosel allows for further adjustability and optimisation. Two head options – F2 has a larger profile while F3 is more compact.

TaylorMade M1

Price: £279

Multi material construction and enhanced adjustability are the key features of this impressive fairway wood. The body is 450 stainless steel, the face Ni-Co C300. The crown is a 6-layer carbon composite. There’s a 25g sliding weight track to allow for left to right adjustability and a Loft Sleeve that allows for loft and face angle adjustment. TaylorMade describes the M1 as their longest adjustable fairway.

Buy now at American Golf

Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic

Price: £279

These fairway woods are available from a 14˚ 3+ wood up to a 24˚ 9-wood. They share similar head materials to the superbly received Epic drivers, with the triaxial carbon crown nearly 80% lighter than a steel equivalent to boost MOI by 11 per cent compared to the XR16 model for easier launch and improved performance on mishits.

Cobra King F7

Price: £189

The King F7 fairway wood utilises Cobra’s iconic Baffler Rail System – progressive rail heights that are strategically engineered to be shallower in the 3-4 woods become thicker up into the 7-8 woods to assist launch and ball striking from every lie. Equipped with 20 and 3 gram weights plus hosel loft options to increase adjustability. This is a highly versatile fairway.

Buy now at American Golf

Ping G400

Price: £240

Designed to achieve faster ball speeds without sacrificing any forgiveness, the new G400 fairway woods feature a maraging steel face that flexes 30 per cent more than the previous design, assisted by the cascading sole to increase carry distances and launch from shots struck lower on the face. Available in standard, SFT (draw biased Straight Flight Technology) and Stretch (larger head) versions.

Buy now at American Golf