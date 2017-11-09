A look at some of the best performing fairway woods on the market in 2017 – versatile clubs to suit differing golfing requirements.
Best Fairway Woods 2017
The fairway wood has evolved in recent years to be one of the most versatile clubs you can buy. With enhanced materials and technologies, they can help you find distance and consistency from the tee, they are also playable from the short grass and can even be effective from the rough or around the greens.
With a wide selection of fairway metals to choose from, each delivering varying features and benefits, we take a look here at some of the best-performing on the market. Some are premium models targeting experienced players, others are aimed more at the improving golfer. Some offer advanced levels of adjustability, others simply a solid set-up designed to help you get the best out of your long game.
Titleist 917 F2 and F3
Price: £280
Adjustable SureFit CG weighting system allows for an optimisation of spin and launch conditions to suit every player. Greater distance, a higher launch and lower spin is accompanied by improved acoustics for increased confidence. The SureFit Hosel allows for further adjustability and optimisation. Two head options – F2 has a larger profile while F3 is more compact.
TaylorMade M1
Price: £279
Multi material construction and enhanced adjustability are the key features of this impressive fairway wood. The body is 450 stainless steel, the face Ni-Co C300. The crown is a 6-layer carbon composite. There’s a 25g sliding weight track to allow for left to right adjustability and a Loft Sleeve that allows for loft and face angle adjustment. TaylorMade describes the M1 as their longest adjustable fairway.
Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic
Price: £279
These fairway woods are available from a 14˚ 3+ wood up to a 24˚ 9-wood. They share similar head materials to the superbly received Epic drivers, with the triaxial carbon crown nearly 80% lighter than a steel equivalent to boost MOI by 11 per cent compared to the XR16 model for easier launch and improved performance on mishits.
Cobra King F7
Price: £189
The King F7 fairway wood utilises Cobra’s iconic Baffler Rail System – progressive rail heights that are strategically engineered to be shallower in the 3-4 woods become thicker up into the 7-8 woods to assist launch and ball striking from every lie. Equipped with 20 and 3 gram weights plus hosel loft options to increase adjustability. This is a highly versatile fairway.
Ping G400
Price: £240
Designed to achieve faster ball speeds without sacrificing any forgiveness, the new G400 fairway woods feature a maraging steel face that flexes 30 per cent more than the previous design, assisted by the cascading sole to increase carry distances and launch from shots struck lower on the face. Available in standard, SFT (draw biased Straight Flight Technology) and Stretch (larger head) versions.
Mizuno JPX 900
Price: £279
This striking looking fairway with blue head, is designed to produce exceptional distances. With it’s expanding Shockwave Sole, the ball speeds generated from the face are impressive. The central, sliding weight makes the JPX 900 suitable for players with varying swing types. Available in lofts of 15, 18 and 21 degrees, although adjustability increases range by 2 degrees either way.
Cleveland Launcher HB
Price: £200
A redesigned HiBore Crown, which is lighter in weight, helps position the weight low and deep in the head for more launch and forgiveness while also being more convex, creating a stiffer structure for improved sound and feel. The ultra-lightweight hosel is non adjustable, which saves 15 grams of weight that can then be repositioned to make the woods more user-friendly.
TaylorMade M2
Price: £199
The carbon composite crown technology in the M2 saves weight and allows it to be redistributed to help create greater distance and forgiveness. With a large Speed Pocket to increase balls speeds on mis-struck shots, spin is reduced and distance maximised. A fluted hosel saves weight and improves acoustics. It produces a soft feel off the face but impressive levels of power.
Wilson Staff D300
Price: £155
D300 fairway woods boast new aerodynamic heads with Micro Vortex Generators, plus Carpenter Custom 455 maraging stainless steel face inserts to boost ball speeds. Right Light technology helps increase club head speed and generate greater distance.
