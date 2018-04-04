A look at some of the best performing fairway woods on the market in 2018 – versatile clubs to suit differing golfing requirements.
Best Fairway Woods 2018
Take a look at the Best Fairway Woods of 2018 below.
The fairway wood has evolved in recent years to be one of the most versatile clubs you can buy. With enhanced materials and technologies, they can help you find distance and consistency from the tee, they are also playable from the short grass and can even be effective from the rough or around the greens.
With a wide selection of fairway metals to choose from, each delivering varying features and benefits, we take a look here at some of the best-performing on the market. Some are premium models targeting experienced players, others are aimed more at the improving golfer. Some offer advanced levels of adjustability, others simply a solid set-up designed to help you get the best out of your long game.
Below are some of our favourites. With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
Titleist 917 F2 and F3 Fairway Woods
Adjustable SureFit CG weighting system allows for an optimisation of spin and launch conditions to suit every player. Greater distance, a higher launch and lower spin is accompanied by improved acoustics for increased confidence. The SureFit Hosel allows for further adjustability and optimisation. Two head options – F2 has a larger profile while F3 is more compact.
TaylorMade M4 Fairways Woods
The M4 wood line has less of a focus on adjustability compared to the M3 and has been made even more user-friendly across the board. It features a stepped crown that lowers the CG and increases launch while use of more carbon fibre throughout improves clubhead efficiency on strikes across the face.
TaylorMade M3 Fairway Woods
The M3 fairway wood doesn’t feature Twist Face like it does on the driver, but it does boast a heavier sliding weight (29g vs 25g on 2017 M1) on a track that has been made longer and moved 3.5mm further forwards to reduce spin thanks to a smaller screw head. Use of more carbon fibre throughout has also improved the overall forgiveness by saving 8g of weight.
Callaway Golf Rogue Fairway Woods
A change from Callaway’s Epic range sees Jailbreak included in its two Rogue fairways (standard and Sub Zero) for added performance. The 3mm rods are made of steel rather than titanium and are not hour glass shape. They are joined by an ultra-thin, fast Carpenter 455 steel face, which Callaway says is made faster by Jailbreak. Meanwhile, Callaway’s Face Cup promotes more speed which is also meant to help golfers achieve fast ball speed and long distance on both centre-face hits and off-centre hits.
PING G400 Fairway Woods
Designed to achieve faster ball speeds without sacrificing any forgiveness, PING’s G400 fairway woods feature a maraging steel face that flexes 30 per cent more than the previous design, assisted by the cascading sole to increase carry distances and launch from shots struck lower on the face. Available in standard, SFT (draw biased Straight Flight Technology) and Stretch (larger head) versions.
Best Value Golf Balls 2018
Best Value Golf Balls 2018 for amateur golfers,…
Best Laser Rangefinders 2018
We select the best golf laser rangefinders 2018…
Best Electric Golf Trolleys 2018
Here you can read our guide to the…
Mizuno Golf ST180 Fairway Woods
The new ST180 fairway woods share much of the driver’s technology including the hugely amplified Wave sole technology that reduces spin, assisted by the weight saving of the Internal Waffle Crown. They feature a thinner 1770 Maraging Steel Face to further increase ball speeds and deliver a flatter, more efficient ball flight. The head’s larger footprint generates a bigger-than-average profile that both looks, and is, highly forgiving. In addition, all ST180 metal woods feature a Quick Switch Adjustable Hosel that allows four degrees of loft adjustment and three degrees of lie adjustment.
Mizuno Golf GT180 Fairway Woods
The GT180 fairway woods promise a new law of gravity on account of the ultimate customisation they offer, providing the scope to vastly reduce or increase spin rates as the situation demands. Evolution of both the Mizuno Wave sole and sliding weight technologies reduces the lower end of spin rates for a more efficient trajectory at higher ball speeds. The adjustability options are plentiful with 17 grams of sliding weight that create a wider potential span of spin rates to fine tune ball flight, with the Quick Switch Adjustable Hosel allowing 4˚ of loft adjustment and 3˚ of lie adjustment.
Cobra Golf King F8 Fairway Woods
With the Cobra King F8, the brand has created an affordable range that doesn’t skimp on performance, providing maximum playability from all lies. The fairways continue to feature the Baffler rail system on the sole to improve turf interaction. The F8 and F8+ also boast the same 360˚ Aero trips as the driver that maximize club speed and has the 5-ply carbon crown that creates more efficient clubhead weighting.
Wilson Staff C300 Fairway Woods
The C300 (‘C’ for crossover) fairway wood features Power Holes around the club head (two on the crown and four on the sole and toe) for the first time ever, creating a larger sweet spot on the face for maximum forgiveness on off-centre hits. A Carpenter Custom 455 Stainless Steel face insert combined with Power Holes and FLX FACE Technology increases Face Deflection by 5 per cent across the entire clubhead resulting in increased ball speeds and distance. Adjustability is made possible with Fast Fit Technology 3.0 creating six loft options on the standard setting available (13.5°, 15° and 18°) along with Multi-Fit Adjustability 3.0 that includes the same weight options as the driver.
To check out more of the latest golf gear on offer go to the gear section of the website.