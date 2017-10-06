A look at some of the most forgiving irons on the market in 2017: Clubs that could help you find increased consistency and improve your scoring.

Best Forgiving Irons 2017

For many, iron play is one of the most difficult elements of the golfing challenge. Making a clean contact with the ball and achieving a consistent strike and distance can be quite a challenge. But there are clubs out there that can make the task considerably easier.

For other great offers check out our Best Golf Deals homepage.

There are many sets of forgiving, game-improvement irons on the market that could help you to achieve greater consistency and find more confidence when you’re striking iron shots of the turf or out of the rough. Making stronger contact and achieving a higher ball flight with your irons will help you hit more greens and give you more chances. Find the right set of forgiving irons to suit your game and you could see shots tumble from your handicap.

Titleist 718 AP1 irons

Price: £115 per club (steel), £140 per club (graphite)

The AP1 is the largest, longest and most forgiving iron in the new Titleist 718 range. It benefits from a new progressive construction, ranging from hollow-body long irons to undercut cavity mid and short irons, to provide the best combination of distance and trajectory for each individually-designed iron. Thin unsupported face inserts also help generate explosive ball speed for more distance, while high-density tungsten weighting produces a lower CG for higher launch with shot-stopping control.

Buy now at American Golf

TaylorMade M CBG irons

Price: £849 (steel), £1,099 (graphite)

The M CGB irons are TaylorMade’s fastest irons to date and differ from traditional super-game improvement irons by providing high COR performance right through the set, not just in the long irons. Through strategically adjusted lofts, which are weaker than the 2017 M2 long irons but progress to being stronger in the pitching wedge, the M CGB irons offer distance and optimal gapping with a higher overall peak height. In fact, the M CGB irons achieve the highest trajectory of any TaylorMade iron since 2012, including 2017 M2. They’re also extremely user friendly too, thanks to a host of technologies like Speed Pockets and Face Slots that combine to make them 15 per cent more forgiving than the M2 irons.

Buy now at American Golf

Callaway Great Big Bertha OS irons

Price: £849 for 7-piece set (steel)

At its launch, the Big Bertha OS iron was Callaway’s most complex iron ever, promoting distance without losing out on forgiveness.

The irons do this through an Exo Cage construction; two vertical beams behind the face providing strength to allow the distribution of weight into more optimum locations. This makes the iron more stable on off-centre hits, allowing Callaway’s next-generation 360 Face Cup technology to function more efficiently for more ball speed across the face.

Buy now at American Golf

Cobra King Oversize irons

Price: £699 for 7-piece set (steel), £799 (graphite)

These irons feature ‘PWRshell’ face technology which helps to lower CG and provides a thinner, lighter face and sole structure, delivering higher ball speeds across the face for more distance. A full-hollow body construction through the set, delivers a soft, yet solid sound for higher launch and improved consistency.

The irons have a multi-material cavity construction with a new aluminium medallion badge saving weight that is then taken up by high density tungsten weighting in the toe, creating the low and centered CG in the oversized head.

Buy now at American Golf

Ping GMax irons

Price: £96 per club (steel), £108 per club (graphite)

The clubface material on the GMax irons is 40% stronger and this has allowed Ping to make them thinner for more flex at impact. This, along with the COR-Eye design, helps to increase ball speed and distance.

Longer blade lengths and wider soles have helped push the CG lower and further back for higher launch and more forgiveness. Greater trailing- edge relief and increased bounce aids turf interaction, while lighter swing weights in the long irons increase accuracy.

Buy now at The Golf Shop Online

Srixon Z 155 irons

Price: £499 (steel) £549 (graphite)

Srixon’s Z 155 irons deliver confidence inspiring top-lines and forgiving cavity backs, however, there are also a few helpful additions you might not expect to find in a standard game-improvement iron. These include Srixon’s Action Mass technology and the introduction of the Tour V.T. Soles. The Action Mass design combines a larger and more forgiving head with a new lightweight shaft option. The V.T. sole moves bounce to the leading edge to improve turf interaction.

Buy now at Golf Online

Mizuno JPX 900 Hot Metal irons

Price: £105 per club (steel and graphite)

Made from a new material called Chromoly 4140M, it combines very high ball speeds with the bendability of a forged iron. It has paved the way for Mizuno to create its thinnest ever cup face on the JPX 900 Hot Metal for extra distance, while remaining soft and bendable in the hosel for precise lie angle adjustments. As well as classic looks, you’ll also find a Power Frame around the perimeter of the head that creates a rigid structure that provides forgiveness and allows the thin face to flex more explosively.

Buy now at Amazon

Lynx Predator irons

Price: £279 (graphite)

These stainless steel irons look great and offer excellent value for money. re designed to offer a high Moment of Inertia for added forgiveness. They also feature a progressive offset design to make the longer irons easier to square the face – preventing shots from being lost out to the right. They have a chrome finish and are available in four different colour options – black, orange, green and yellow.

Buy now on Amazon

Wilson Staff D300 irons

Price: £549 for 8-piece set

The D in the name stands for distance and the D300 iron certainly delivers that. The wide sole makes the club more forgiving through the turf. Forgiveness and consistency of the side-to-side dispersion is excellent. These clubs are truly forgiving and the high handicap golfer can be assured of the help on offer from off-centre hits and the resulting accuracy and distance control benefits.

Buy now at American Golf

Cleveland Launcher HB irons

Price: £570 (steel), £648 (graphite)

The fully hollow Launcher HB irons feature hybrid like long irons for high levels of forgiveness and easy launching, and more iron-like short irons. They use a high-strength steel face with stabilising ribs to increase ball speed and a HiBore Crown to help golfers launch the ball higher and further than typical cavity back irons.

To check out more of the latest golf gear on offer go to the gear section of the website