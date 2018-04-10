Best Forgiving Irons 2018 - a look at some of the most forgiving irons on the market in 2018: clubs that could help you find increased consistency and improve your scoring.

Best Forgiving Irons 2018

Take a look at our list of the Best Forgiving Irons 2018 below.

For many, iron play is one of the most difficult elements of the golfing challenge. Making a clean contact with the ball and achieving a consistent strike and distance can be quite a challenge. But there are clubs out there that can make the task considerably easier.

There are many sets of forgiving, game-improvement irons on the market that could help you to achieve greater consistency and find more confidence when you’re striking iron shots of the turf or out of the rough. Making stronger contact and achieving a higher ball flight with your irons will help you hit more greens and give you more chances. Find the right set of forgiving irons to suit your game and you could see shots tumble from your handicap.

Below are some of our favourites. With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Titleist 718 AP1 Irons

The AP1 is the largest, longest and most forgiving iron in the Titleist 718 range. It benefits from a new progressive construction, ranging from hollow-body long irons to undercut cavity mid and short irons, to provide the best combination of distance and trajectory for each individually-designed iron. Thin unsupported face inserts also help generate explosive ball speed for more distance, while high-density tungsten weighting produces a lower CG for higher launch with shot-stopping control.

TaylorMade M CBG Irons

The M CGB irons are TaylorMade’s fastest irons to date and differ from traditional super-game improvement irons by providing high COR performance right through the set, not just in the long irons. Through strategically adjusted lofts, which are weaker than the 2017 M2 long irons but progress to being stronger in the pitching wedge, the M CGB irons offer distance and optimal gapping with a higher overall peak height. In fact, the M CGB irons achieve the highest trajectory of any TaylorMade iron since 2012, including 2017 M2. They’re also extremely user friendly too, thanks to a host of technologies like Speed Pockets and Face Slots that combine to make them 15 % more forgiving than the M2 irons.

Callaway Rogue X Irons

The Rogue X irons feature multiple technologies unique to Rogue. There are four sets in the range with the X boasting an oversized head with a longer blade, wider sole, slightly more offset, and a CG deeper that is further back from the face. This has been coupled with longer (and lighter) shafts as well as stronger lofts for added distance from lower spin and more ball speed.

PING G700 Irons

This is PING’s hollow body super-game-improvement iron designed to offer maximum distance and forgiveness for the mid-to-high handicapper. The have replaced the brand’s GMax irons and feature a hollow body construction, which increases face flexibility for a higher trajectory and more distance. This is assisted by a machined C300 maraging steel face, which has undergone a two-step heat treatment process to add strength, enabling the manufacturer to make it thinner and therefore even more flexible than the face on the GMax.

Mizuno JPX900 Hot Metal Irons