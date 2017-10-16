A look at some of the best golf accessories that are on the market to help you be fully prepared and play your best this season



Best Golf Accessories 2017

Feeling fully prepared for a game of golf can give you the edge over the opposition. There are a huge number of golf accessories available to complete your equipment package and it’s important to know which ones to add to your bag. Many accessories are essential to success on the fairways, others will simply enhance your playing experience. Here we take a look at a selection of golf accessories that all golfers should consider having at their disposal.

FootJoy StaSof Leather glove

Price: £20

For the ultimate in feel and tour-proven performance the FootJoy StaSof glove delivers superb feel and grip. Constructed from cabretta leather it’s super soft and a moisture management system means it remains effective in different climates and conditions.

FootJoy RainGrip Xtreme glove

Price: £16

This exceptional glove actually helps you achieve a better grip as it gets wetter meaning you can focus on your game. The proprietary 3M gripping material used has been highly engineered and the precision fit will allow you to play your best in even the most testing weathers.

Masters white wooden tees

Price: £1.25 for 25

No self-respecting golfer ventures out onto the course without a goodly supply of white wooden tees in their bag. Yes, there are various tee options out there but when you watch The Open Championship on TV, how many do you see using anything but the trusty white wooden peg?

Ping 68” Tour double canopy umbrella

Price: £39.99

This Tour authentic umbrella has a flexible, high-density fiberglass rib with a comfortable textured handle. Ideal for keeping your kit dry when the heavens open.

Callaway Golf TriFold Towel

Price: £7.99

An absolutely essential piece of kit, the golf towel will keep your clubs and ball clean on a difficult day. The game is hard enough without mud all over your playing equipment. This offering from Callaway is neat and compact and comes with carabiner to attach easily to your bag.

