A look at some of the best golf accessories that are on the market to help you be fully prepared and play your best this season
Best Golf Accessories 2018
Take a look at some of the best Golf Accessories 2018 below.
Feeling fully prepared for a game of golf can give you the edge over the opposition. There are a huge number of golf accessories available to complete your equipment package and it’s important to know which ones to add to your bag. Many accessories are essential to success on the fairways, others will simply enhance your playing experience. Here we take a look at a selection of golf accessories that all golfers should consider having at their disposal.
Below are some of our favourites. With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
TaylorMade Single Canopy Umbrella
Protect yourself from the elements with this 60-inch Tour-style umbrella, which features a rubber coated sport grip and easy manual opening.
Portland Vintage Tweed Golf Wash Bag
Perfect for the golfer who has everything. If you know someone who is golf mad, then you can bet they won’t have a golf wash bag, certainly not one that resembles a mini bag.
Motocaddy Umbrella Holder
Motocaddy has a superb collection of accessories to go with its trolley range. If you’re a Motocaddy owner or know someone who is and are stuck for gift ideas, then one of these is a must. There’s only one thing better than a Motocaddy trolley: a fully kitted Motocaddy trolley.
Callaway Golf Rogue Towel
There are only so many times you can put your frayed golf towel through the wash before it’s time for a change. This Callaway offering is soft and absorbing with Tour-style branding, and it will look the part on any golf bag.
Groove Caddy Club Cleaner
We’d guess that quite a large percentage of golfers don’t clean their clubs after each round. At least with a tool like this the process is made a little easier. The Groove Caddy Club Cleaner is a motorised club cleaning brush that provides the easiest and fastest way of clearing out all that grime. Importantly, its nylon bristles are non-abrasive.
PuttOUT Deluxe Putting Mat
This nylon mat ensures you can groove your putting stroke anytime and anywhere. It’s not just a mat, though. This premium putting mat/training aid features alignment lines, foot markers, a target hole and much more. This could well help take your game to the next level and turn you into the confident putter you’ve always wanted to be.
BIG MAX Hand Warmer
Even through spring, the cold weather can be biting. These hand warmers will keep the cold at bay whenever you need them thanks to the cosy material inside. They are also water repellent and wind proof, so they’re well worth the investment.
GAME GOLF LIVE Digital Tracking System
This product allows you to connect to your game by inserting tags into your grips. You can then track your shots in real time by pairing your phone via Bluetooth. This wearable technology is a serious bit of kit but it’s an investment that will give you a lot in return, notably stats for putting, off the tee and short game.
ON PAR Premium Ostrich Scoreholder Holder
Keep your scorecard safe and dry with this 100% handmade durable faux leather holder. It will hold any size scorecard and features a pencil holder. There’s nothing worse than a wet scorecard, especially if you have a good score going…
To check out more of the latest golf gear on offer go to the gear section of the website.