The golf ball is the only piece of equipment you use for every shot – so playing with the right model for your game is crucial. Here we highlight the best golf balls 2018 has to offer to help you make your selection.

Best Golf Balls 2018

Take a look at our list of the Best Golf Balls of 2018.

It’s a pretty simple premise that using the same golf ball in practice as you do in competitions will help heighten your feel for a more reliable short game.

But as our selection of the best golf balls 2018 below showcases, despite their similar appearances on the outside, different brands’ designs and philosophies are growing apart.

What do you need to consider?

Soft or firm?



Golf balls come in alternative versions that spin slightly less for players who prefer a firmer feel or more control off the tee. Try both types from a range of distances to find your preference.

Cover material



Urethane covers offer the best spin control and feel but do cost more. Experiment to see if you notice enough of a difference to validate the extra cost.

Long game or short game?

With conflicting fitting messages from different brands, consider if your game will benefit most from extra yards off the tee or better feel and control around the greens.

The best golf balls 2018 contenders

Titleist Pro V1 & Pro V1x Golf Balls

The number one ball in golf performs for every level of golfer. The difference between the two has arguably reduced in 2018, with the latest version of the Pro V1 now offering lower driver spin than before, while maintaining supreme short game feel and control, and durability.

The Pro V1 features a Next Generation 2.0 ZG Process Core that benefits from a new formula that generates lower spin and faster ball speeds, with the biggest spin reductions noticeable in the long game. The Pro V1’s cover delivers superb short-game performance thanks to a soft Urethane Elastomer that delivers control with soft feel.

The two versions differ in terms of flight, feel and spin. The Pro V1 flies lower with a penetrating trajectory and feels softer, while the Pro V1x flies higher, has a slightly firmer feel, and spins more on iron shots.

Srixon Z-Star & Z-Star XV Golf Balls

Srixon upgraded its premium ball range to offer more distance and spin, plus greater consistency in windy conditions. Both models feature a new 338 Speed Dimple pattern, which uses five different dimple sizes – resulting in a more powerful trajectory. The Z-Star also features a ‘super-soft’ Energetic Gradient Growth core that is softer in the middle, then progressively harder towards the outside, making it softer than its predecessor. It generates a higher launch with lower driver spin.

The Z-Star XV, played by Hideki Matsuyama, will provide more distance off the tee as a result of a new ‘high-repulsion’ EGC large-diameter dual core design. A new 13% softer Spin Skin coating aids greenside control, while the urethane cover provides more consistent spin control on approach shots. Both are high-performance tour balls aimed at golfers seeking more distance, feel and spin control.

TaylorMade TP5 & TP5x Golf Balls

Both of these premium, tour-calibre balls came to the market in March 2017 – and they’ve made some impact. The TP5 is softer, while the TP5x, played by Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson, is lower spinning.

The five-layer construction sees each layer customised to suit a different area of performance, covering driver and iron distance, iron control and spin and greenside performance and feel. TaylorMade claims there is no compromise between distance, control and feel as a result of this construction. The biggest gains will be for higher swing-speed players and, overall, it’s certainly a strong challenger to the Titleist Pro V1.

Callaway Chrome Soft & Chrome Soft X Golf Balls

The 2018 Callaway Chrome Soft ball has a new Graphene Dual SoftFast Core. This material is stronger than diamond and its use has made a thinner outer core possible, therefore allowing a larger inner core. As a result, Callaway has been able to enhance the ball’s speed and reduce long game spin for more distance, while retaining the soft feel benefits of the original models.

Meanwhile, the Callaway Chrome Soft X has undergone the bigger transformation. It has a reduced spin profile through the bag, so you will now find a firmer feel overall. Callaway says those with a swing speed of roughly 105mph and above (considered in the higher range) should be more suited to the X.