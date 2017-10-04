Best Golf Gifts For Dads 2017

Your dad takes his golf seriously, and so do we, which is why we’ve put together this guide to the best golf gifts for dads.

Whether it’s for Father’s Day, his birthday, or just a present, buying your dad a golf gift is full of risk. To avoid that disappointing look when he opens his present – an expression that says ‘One for the charity shop’ – read our guide to the Best Golf Gifts For Dads.

Titleist Pro V1 & Pro V1x Golf Balls

Unless your dad has specified the exact equipment he’s after, buying golf gear can be tricky, with all of his personal specs you’d be guessing at. Instead, buy a dozen or so Titleist Pro V1 or Pro V1x and you’re guaranteed to make him happy. Everyone needs more golf balls and Titleist’s premium offering tops the lot.

TaylorMade Golf 2017 Performance Seeker Cap Adjustable Strap

Especially for those dads whose hair isn’t quite as thick as it used to be. Golfers can be quite picky, so here’s a bit of advice: pop into the garage, check the make of your dad’s golf bag and go for a cap of the same brand; not imperative, but it shows you’ve done your research. This classic cap is one size fits all with an adjustable tuck-in back strap.

Pride Professional Tee System by MASTERS GO (Golf Tees)

Another of those accessories bound to make dad happy. Help your dad rid himself of that reputation at the club for always grabbing a load of tees from his playing partners at the start of every round.

I’d Rather Be Playing Golf Mug by 60 Second Makeover Limited

This sums up your dad perfectly; yes, he would rather be playing golf – and he wants his boss to know it. Besides his golf, he loves his tea/coffee. A well-thought-out gift.

TickTockGolf – Luxury, Leather Effect Golf Scorecard Holder

If you think your dad has it all when it comes to golf gear, take a peak in his golf bag and check for one of these. If you’re not a golfer and can’t work out why on earth one would be needed, just picture your dad’s perfectly compiled 98 smudged beyond recognition in the rain – every golfer’s worst nightmare, and so avoidable if carrying one of these.

Callaway 60” Dual Canopy Wind Resistant Golf Umbrella

Every golfer needs a reliable golf umbrella and this ticks all the boxes. If your dad plays golf come wind, rain or shine, then maybe he already has one. Then again, does he have the latest model, or is he making do with that awful company-branded one from the office that just about manages to keep the rain out when commuting to work?

Links Choice Novelty Golf Slippers

If your bank balance isn’t agreeable to the latest pair of FootJoys, make dad happy with a pair of soft-padded golf slippers. They might look ridiculous but boy are they warm.

Glenmuir Lambswool Sweater

If you’re not too familiar with your dad’s taste in golf clothing, you can’t go wrong with one of these. Glenmuir is renown for its knitwear and there are a wide range of colours to choose from, so you can play it safe if your dad’s conservative or go for something bright if he’s a bit bolder with his clothing statements.

Personalised Dad Callaway Golf Towel and Large Callaway Golf Glove by k w golf

Maybe a bit cheesy, but if you and your dad enjoy a hug and you want the whole world to know how much you love each other, including everyone on the golf course, then such gifts do exist!

Cobra Golf 2017 Unisex Elasticated Winter Mitts

How well does your dad look after himself on the golf course? If he plays all year round then you may want to ask him if he owns a pair of winter mitts – they’re a necessity. These Cobra mitts feature an internal fleece lining and an elastic wrist with chich adjustment.

