Your dad takes his golf seriously, and so do we, which is why we’ve put together this guide to the best golf gifts for dads.

Best Golf Gifts For Dads 2017

Whether it’s for Father’s Day, his birthday, or just a present, buying your dad a golf gift is full of risk. To avoid that disappointing look when he opens his present – an expression that says ‘One for the charity shop’ – read our guide to the Best Golf Gifts For Dads.

Titleist Pro V1 & Pro V1x Golf Balls

Unless your dad has specified the exact equipment he’s after, buying golf gear can be tricky, with all of his personal specs you’d be guessing at. Instead, buy a dozen or so Titleist Pro V1 or Pro V1x and you’re guaranteed to make him happy. Everyone needs more golf balls and Titleist’s premium offering tops the lot.

TaylorMade Golf 2017 Performance Seeker Cap Adjustable Strap

Especially for those dads whose hair isn’t quite as thick as it used to be. Golfers can be quite picky, so here’s a bit of advice: pop into the garage, check the make of your dad’s golf bag and go for a cap of the same brand; not imperative, but it shows you’ve done your research. This classic cap is one size fits all with an adjustable tuck-in back strap.

Pride Professional Tee System by MASTERS GO (Golf Tees)

Another of those accessories bound to make dad happy. Help your dad rid himself of that reputation at the club for always grabbing a load of tees from his playing partners at the start of every round.

I’d Rather Be Playing Golf Mug by 60 Second Makeover Limited

This sums up your dad perfectly; yes, he would rather be playing golf – and he wants his boss to know it. Besides his golf, he loves his tea/coffee. A well-thought-out gift.

TickTockGolf – Luxury, Leather Effect Golf Scorecard Holder

If you think your dad has it all when it comes to golf gear, take a peak in his golf bag and check for one of these. If you’re not a golfer and can’t work out why on earth one would be needed, just picture your dad’s perfectly compiled 98 smudged beyond recognition in the rain – every golfer’s worst nightmare, and so avoidable if carrying one of these.

