Your dad takes his golf seriously, and so do we, which is why we’ve put together this guide to the best golf gifts for dads.

Best Golf Gifts For Dads 2018

Take a look at some of the Best Golf Gifts for Dads in 2018.

Whether it’s for Father’s Day, his birthday, or just a present, buying your dad a golf gift is full of risk. To avoid that disappointing look when he opens his present – an expression that says ‘One for the charity shop’ – read our guide to the Best Golf Gifts For Dads 2018.

Titleist Pro V1 & Pro V1x Golf Balls

Unless your dad has specified the exact equipment he’s after, buying golf gear can be tricky, with all of his personal specs you’d be guessing at. Instead, buy a dozen or so Titleist Pro V1 or Pro V1x and you’re guaranteed to make him happy. Everyone needs more golf balls and Titleist’s premium offering tops the lot.

Bushnell Excel Golf GPS Watch

Dad will be very happy with one of the best golf GPS watches on the market, features of which include a colour display with auto brightness adjustment, pedometer, odometer and the ability to get up to four hazard distances per hole. It also pairs via Bluetooth to the Bushnell Golf App, so you can book tee times and view 3D course flyovers.

BIG MAX Aqua EZ Roller Golf Travel Cover

Does Dad like his golf weekends away? If so, maybe it’s time he (or you) upgraded his travel bag to keep his clubs in perfect order. The BIG MAX EZ Roller features Self-Stand Technology and two external pockets for shoes. It’s easy to transport and provides fantastic protection.

TaylorMade Golf 2018 Mens Classic Rolling Carry On Travel Bag

Your dad will be the envied one when he rolls (quite literally) into the departure lounge with this golf travel bag. It features internal and external accessory pockets in addition to a spacious main storage compartment. To cap it all off, it features a high density printed TaylorMade logo, because, well, Dad loves his golf.