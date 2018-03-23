Your dad takes his golf seriously, and so do we, which is why we’ve put together this guide to the best golf gifts for dads.
Best Golf Gifts For Dads 2018
Take a look at some of the Best Golf Gifts for Dads in 2018.
Whether it’s for Father’s Day, his birthday, or just a present, buying your dad a golf gift is full of risk. To avoid that disappointing look when he opens his present – an expression that says ‘One for the charity shop’ – read our guide to the Best Golf Gifts For Dads 2018.
Titleist Pro V1 & Pro V1x Golf Balls
Unless your dad has specified the exact equipment he’s after, buying golf gear can be tricky, with all of his personal specs you’d be guessing at. Instead, buy a dozen or so Titleist Pro V1 or Pro V1x and you’re guaranteed to make him happy. Everyone needs more golf balls and Titleist’s premium offering tops the lot.
Bushnell Excel Golf GPS Watch
Dad will be very happy with one of the best golf GPS watches on the market, features of which include a colour display with auto brightness adjustment, pedometer, odometer and the ability to get up to four hazard distances per hole. It also pairs via Bluetooth to the Bushnell Golf App, so you can book tee times and view 3D course flyovers.
BIG MAX Aqua EZ Roller Golf Travel Cover
Does Dad like his golf weekends away? If so, maybe it’s time he (or you) upgraded his travel bag to keep his clubs in perfect order. The BIG MAX EZ Roller features Self-Stand Technology and two external pockets for shoes. It’s easy to transport and provides fantastic protection.
TaylorMade Golf 2018 Mens Classic Rolling Carry On Travel Bag
Your dad will be the envied one when he rolls (quite literally) into the departure lounge with this golf travel bag. It features internal and external accessory pockets in addition to a spacious main storage compartment. To cap it all off, it features a high density printed TaylorMade logo, because, well, Dad loves his golf.
Best Golf Jumpers 2018
Best Golf jumpers 2018 sweaters and Quality Mid
Best Golf Trousers 2018
Best Golf Trousers 2018 Perfect your look on…
Best Golf Accessories 2018
A look at some of the most essential…
Under Armour Mens 2018 Playoff Golf Full Zip Pullover
You can never have too many golf jumpers, certainly if you’re a keen golfer. This jumper offer a looser fit and fuller cut for complete comfort. It’s also feature packed with Heatgear technology further helping breathability. Under Armour is a top brand and one Dad will be proud to pull on.
Professional Golf Driving Wall
You might want to check with whoever cuts the lawn before buying this super practice net. It’ll help your Dad perfect his swing when he can’t get down the driving range. This 10ft x 9ft netting is manufactured from strong 1.8mm thick HDPP twine and might help your Dad take his game to the next level.
Motocaddy S5 CONNECT Electric Trolley
If your Dad has been dropping hints that he’s in the market for an electric trolley, then you can’t go far wrong with Motocaddy’s superb S5 CONNECT, the most technologically advanced product in the Motocaddy range that can be linked to the fully-featured Motocaddy GPS App via a Bluetooth connection on any compatible smartphone.
BUY NOW: Motocaddy S5 CONNECT Extended Range Lithium Electric Trolley from American Golf for £599.99
To check out more gifts click on the Deal section in the top menu