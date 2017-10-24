We take a look at some of the best golf gloves 2017, designed to offer superb feel and grip, and keep your hands feeling dry and comfortable.

Best Golf Gloves 2017

A glove is not just a glove. Like most categories of golf equipment, loosely speaking there’s entry level, mid-point and premium. So far as gloves is concerned, you might be just fine with a value option if you’re not a regular player. The more you pay, however, the more you’ll get in terms of grip, comfort and breathability – and for regular golfers, there’s just no compromising on this.

Here are 10 of the best…

FootJoy StaSof

A popular glove choice, and a high-quality product from FootJoy, #1 Glove in Golf. The soft Cabretta leather provides great comfort and it’s tackiness is noticeable, which ensures superb grip. The preferred choice for many of the world’s best players.

FootJoy SciFlex Tour

Features hand-crafted leather. Engineered to stay softer longer and provide exceptional moisture resistance. Its PowerNet mesh across the knuckles and fingers makes the SciFlex Tour extremely breathable and comfortable. Holds its shape well round after round.

Under Armour Strikeskin

Features Under Armour Fit Technology and has an adjustable built-in closure tab for a comfortable fitting. The tanned StrikeSkin performance leather helps golfers get the maximum grip while remaining comfortable.

TaylorMade Tour Preferred

A favourite amongst TaylorMade professionals, this sleek-looking glove is made from AAA Cabretta TM Soft Tech. Comfort and breathability is aided by engineered perforation, and moisture-wicking properties in the wristband help keep the hands feeling cool and dry.

Titleist Players

Made from tanned Ethiopian Cabretta leather and provides a thin feel and consistent fit. This thinness reduces any unwanted ‘bulk’, making this glove one of the most comfortable out there.

Bionic Stable Grip

Not your traditional-looking glove, but an effective one. This is the only golf glove designed by an orthopaedic hand surgeon. Anatomical relief pads help prevent the clubface from twisting, while motion zones over the knuckles and web zones between the fingers promote natural movement.

Wilson Staff FG Tour

An extremely comfortable glove made from thin Abyssinian cabretta leather. Wilson Staff’s Tack Teck tanning process provides a strong grip, while 3M Scotchguard leather protection enhances durability round after round.

PING Tour

Made from Solite Premium Cabretta leather, the soft and breathable PING Tour features pre-curved fingers for a natural fit. The Wristband also features PING’s SensorCool Technology to aid moisture-wicking.

Zoom Glove

The Zoom Glove is a one size fits all design thanks to an ingenious mix of flex zones that accommodate various hand sizes and create a natural, second-skin feel. The maker says it boasts 80 per cent less wrinkles than traditional gloves and it will maintain its shape and integrity round after round. Comes in Tour, Grip and Weather versions.

Srixon Cabretta

An appealing product at a cheaper price. There’s no shortage of technology involved, including Finger Venting and its Coolmax spandex inserted into the knuckles and gussets to provide a stretchable, snug fit.

Nike Tour

Boasts supple cabretta leather and perforated fingers for a breathable and responsive feel, backed up by Dri-FIT technology to stay dry and comfortable.

Sizes do vary between brands, so be sure to try your glove on before you next part with your money.