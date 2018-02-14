Read our guide to the best golf GPS watches 2018 has to offer and you’ll have a much clearer idea on which model is the right one for your game

Best Golf GPS Watches 2018

These days there can be no excuses for not knowing your distances, be that to the centre of the green, for example, or to carry a hazard off the tee.

Some of the technology below has made it easier than ever for golfers to play with more confidence and commit to shots knowing they have an accurate yardage. However, with so much choice on the market, it can be very difficult to decide which of the best golf GPS watches 2018 has to offer is for you, and within your budget.

If you’ve made the decision to buy a golf watch, as opposed to a larger handheld GPS device or a laser rangefinder, you’ve probably already opted for simplicity – preferring a quick glance to get your accurate yardage. It’s then a case of deciding how many additional features you’d prefer to have.

You won’t go too far wrong with any of the following watches, but we’ve highlighted four of our personal favourites in the below video.

Garmin Approach S60

Garmin Approach S60 GPS watch review

This feature-packed and stylish offering provides detailed full colour maps for over 40,000 courses on its large sunlight-readable colour touchscreen face. You can use its drag-and-drop functionality to measure lay-up distances and to move pin positions for added accuracy. It can also be used to monitor runs, swims and bike rides for great additional value.

GolfBuddy WTX

GolfBuddy WTX GPS watch review

If you want lots of functionality for under £200, this is a great option. It has a full colour touchscreen that allows you to view complete hole layouts as in the image above. You also get dynamic green view for accurate distances from your approach, as well as moveable pin positions for laser-like accuracy.

Bushnell Excel

Bushnell Excel GPS watch review

For little over £200 you’ll find a watch that pairs via Bluetooth to the Bushnell Golf App to allow you to book tee times, view 3D course flyovers and receive notifications. The Excel also has improved battery life – lasting three plus rounds before needing a charge. Additional features include a colour display with auto brightness adjustment, pedometer, odometer and the ability to get up to four hazard distances per hole.

SkyCaddie Linx GT

SkyCaddie’s top-of-the-range GPS watch offers game-tracking with GPS accuracy when integrated with the SkyCaddie Mobile GPS App. It’s core function is to act as a standalone GPS watch with SkyCaddie’s foot mapped hole data providing accurate distances at over 35,000 courses. Its built-in shot tracking system – when combined with SkyCaddie SmartTag club tags – allows golfers to track the club, location and distance of each shot for stats they can see on their mobile phone. Each captured shot is synchronised automatically in real time too, avoiding the need to connect to a computer after the round. It also boasts a multi-sport odometer that tracks distance, pace and speed for running or cycling.

TomTom Golfer 2

Tom Tom Golfer 2 GPS watch review

This GPS watch is designed to help you improve your game by detecting each time you hit a shot automatically, so your round can then be analysed using Tom Tom’s MySports app. It also boasts an auto scorecard alongside its distances to the green and key hazards.

GolfBuddy WT6

GolfBuddy WT6 GPS watch review

This simple GPS watch offers accurate distances for those of you who only want yardages at a glance. It has nine hours of battery life in golf mode and like the more feature based GolfBuddy WTX, has Dynamic Green View for improved accuracy when you find yourself out of position.

SkyCaddie SW2

This watch comes ready-to-play with SkyCaddie’s ground-mapped yardages that provide at-a-glance distances to the front, centre and back of every green. It will also automatically detect your course and advance between holes, plus it has a host of fitness features and a pace-of-play timer.

Garmin Approach S20

This Garmin watch features a high-resolution display and covers over 40,000 courses. It accurately measures distances to hazards such as bunkers and water, plus front, middle and back yardages, layups and doglegs. For extra help its Green View feature displays the shape of the green with manual pin placements available. It also caters for activity tracking and receives notifications from your phone.

Whatever the GPS watch that takes your fancy, we hope it helps you with your game!