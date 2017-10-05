Looking to expand your horizons and play some new golf courses? Here are the best golf holiday deals...
The Best Golf Holiday Deals
Vilamoura – From £239
Get 3 nights B&B and two rounds at Laguna and Pinhal, staying at the four star Hotel Vila Gale Ampalius
Lagoa, Algarve – From £209
Get three nights self catering and unlimited golf at Alto Golf, Gramacho, Pestana Vila Sol, Pinta or Silves, staying at the four star Pestana Golf Resort.
Almenara, Spain – From £265
Get three nights B&B at the four star hotel Almenara and two rounds of golf at Almenara
TPC Sawgrass – From £1129
Get five nights (room only) at the five star Sawgrass Marriott and three rounds including the TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course, Dye’s Valley and South Hampton Golf Club
Continues below
Amazon Golf Deals – The Best Current Offers
The best offers currently on the website
Best Electric Golf Trolleys 2017
Here you can read our guide to the…
American Golf Deals: The Best Current Offers
The best discounts currently on offer at the…
Gloria, Turkey – From £749
Get seven nights all inclusive at the Gloria Golf Resort and unlimited golf at Gloria Old and New
Regnum Carya, Turkey – From £829
Get seven nights all inclusive at the five star Regnum Carya Resort and Spa and seven rounds of golf – 2 on National Golf Club, 3 on Carya Golf Course, 1 on Pasha Course, 1 on PGA Sultan Course
UK One night, two rounds –
Old Thorns – From £99
Get one night dinner B&B and two rounds at the four star Old Thorns Hotel in Liphook, Hampshire.
Breadsall Priory – From £99
Get one night dinner B&B and two rounds (1 round on the Priory, 1 round on the Moorland) at the four star Breadsall Priory Marriott Hotel and Country Club in Derbyshire.
Forest Pines – From £99
Get one night dinner B&B and two rounds of golf at Forest Pines Hotel Golf and Resort
Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram