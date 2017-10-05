The Best Golf Holiday Deals

Elliott Heath

Looking to expand your horizons and play some new golf courses? Here are the best golf holiday deals...

golf holiday deals

Vilamoura – From £239

The dogleg 11th at Pinhal

Get 3 nights B&B and two rounds at Laguna and Pinhal, staying at the four star Hotel Vila Gale Ampalius

Get this deal

Lagoa, Algarve – From £209

Pestana Gramacho

Get three nights self catering and unlimited golf at Alto Golf, Gramacho, Pestana Vila Sol, Pinta or Silves, staying at the four star Pestana Golf Resort.

Get this deal

Almenara, Spain – From £265

Get three nights B&B at the four star hotel Almenara and two rounds of golf at Almenara

Get this deal

TPC Sawgrass – From £1129

Best Island Greens

The 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass | Getty Images

Get five nights (room only) at the five star Sawgrass Marriott and three rounds including the TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course, Dye’s Valley and South Hampton Golf Club

Get this deal

Gloria, Turkey – From £749

`The par-3 3rd at Gloria New

The par-3 3rd at Gloria New

Get seven nights all inclusive at the Gloria Golf Resort and unlimited golf at Gloria Old and New

Get this deal

Regnum Carya, Turkey – From £829

Get seven nights all inclusive at the five star Regnum Carya Resort and Spa and seven rounds of golf – 2 on National Golf Club, 3 on Carya Golf Course, 1 on Pasha Course, 1 on PGA Sultan Course

Get this deal

UK One night, two rounds –

Old Thorns – From £99

 

Get one night dinner B&B and two rounds at the four star Old Thorns Hotel in Liphook, Hampshire.

Get this deal

Breadsall Priory – From £99

Get one night dinner B&B and two rounds (1 round on the Priory, 1 round on the Moorland) at the four star Breadsall Priory Marriott Hotel and Country Club in Derbyshire.

Get this deal

Forest Pines – From £99

Get one night dinner B&B and two rounds of golf at Forest Pines Hotel Golf and Resort

Get this deal

