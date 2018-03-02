Read our guide to the best golf hybrids and utility clubs for 2018. Find your perfect club and transform your scoring.
Best Golf Hybrids And Utility Clubs 2018
Take a look at our list of the best golf hybrids and utility clubs 2018 has on offer below.
Matching the correct hybrid to your game can transform your scoring, but there is a lot to consider.
A hybrid, utility, or rescue is often more appealing than a long iron thanks to the extra forgiveness on offer and a more confidence-inspiring head.
They can provide a superb option on long par 3s, can be great to hit low shots out the trees and can even help around the greens from bare lies. In short, a hybrid is the most versatile club you can carry.
How do we define ‘best’? Well, there are some fantastic models on the market and Golf Monthly has been busy on the range putting each model through its paces. You’ll have your own preferences in terms of looks and some products target certain skills levels – but we’ve covered all abilities here.
With some of the products you’ll also see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer if you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
TaylorMade M3
The M3 features TaylorMade’s famous two-tone crown on a compact and workable headshape. It still has the Speed Pocket that springs to increase ball speeds, as well as a 30g moveable weight so you can adjust your shot shape. It also has a 3-degree adjustable loft so you can perfectly gap it between your longest iron and fairway wood.
Callaway Rogue
Ping G400 Crossover
If you prefer the look of an iron than a fairway wood, this is a fantastic option from Ping. It spins like an iron to aid workability for shot shaping, but with a hot and forgiving clubface like a hybrid, making it very versatile.
Titleist 718 T-MB
This is definitely one to ask your fitter about if you opt for Titleist clubs. Available as a full set, its workable driving iron style shape will suit more confident ball strikers. That said, high-density tungsten enhances forgiveness and a thin face boosts distance.
Wilson Staff D300
Callaway Steelhead XR
Ping G400
This hybrid features Turbulators on the crown to aid alignment, while its cascading sole enhances the springing effect at impact to give you more distance. You’ll also notice a sole weight at the rear, which moves the CG back to encourage a forgiving high launch from all lies.
TaylorMade M4
Unlike the M3 hybrid, the M4 doesn’t have an adjustable hosel or sole weight. If that doesn’t bother you, you can save £50 and still get the same head technology, including the Speed Pocket that springs to increase ball speeds, plus it has TaylorMade’s two-tone crown design and two internally split weights that increase forgiveness.
Titleist 818 H1 and H2
Titleist’s latest hybrids both feature Active Recoil Channel 2.0, which contracts and flexes at impact for faster speeds with low spin for more distance. As with previous generations, the H1 is more forgiving and flies higher, while the H2 aids shot shaping and precise distance control. Both also have Titleist’s SureFit adjustable hosel so you can tweak your loft and lie during a fitting.
Mizuno CLK
Up there with the best of them, this club is shaped like a wood but plays like an iron. You should fine it provides a good balance between distance and stopping power, as well high levels of forgiveness, making it extremely versatile.
Cobra King F8
Its Baffler Dual Rails make this an extremely versatile club, while a fixed sole weight creates deep weighting for a forgiving high launch from lots of lie types. To generate more head speed and distance, crown and sole aero trips positioned around the perimeters reduce drag. Its thin face also flexes for greater distance, even on off centre ball hits. As you’ll spot in the image above, there is also a One Length version with a 7-iron length shaft for players using Cobra’ One Length irons.
Lynx Black Cat
Lynx’s Black Cat range is becoming ever more popular thanks to its combination of value and performance. This model has a compact head that is easy to hit from multiple lies and it comes in a a choice of three colours.
Benross HTX Compressor
This is a really great option at the price, which is under £90 at most retailers. While it doesn’t have any adjustably, its design does incorporates a Compressor Technology Response Channel that springs to maximise ball speed across the face.
If you like the look of one of these hybrids or utility clubs, we recommend speaking to a qualified expert, hopefully during a custom fitting, only then will you be certain of what’s actually best for you. We hope this has given you an idea of where to go next, but be sure to browse Golf Monthly further for more reviews and videos.