Read our guide to the best golf hybrids and utility clubs for 2018. Find your perfect club and transform your scoring.

Best Golf Hybrids And Utility Clubs 2018

Take a look at our list of the best golf hybrids and utility clubs 2018 has on offer below.

Matching the correct hybrid to your game can transform your scoring, but there is a lot to consider.

A hybrid, utility, or rescue is often more appealing than a long iron thanks to the extra forgiveness on offer and a more confidence-inspiring head.

They can provide a superb option on long par 3s, can be great to hit low shots out the trees and can even help around the greens from bare lies. In short, a hybrid is the most versatile club you can carry.

How do we define ‘best’? Well, there are some fantastic models on the market and Golf Monthly has been busy on the range putting each model through its paces. You’ll have your own preferences in terms of looks and some products target certain skills levels – but we’ve covered all abilities here.

With some of the products you’ll also see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer if you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

TaylorMade M3

The M3 features TaylorMade’s famous two-tone crown on a compact and workable headshape. It still has the Speed Pocket that springs to increase ball speeds, as well as a 30g moveable weight so you can adjust your shot shape. It also has a 3-degree adjustable loft so you can perfectly gap it between your longest iron and fairway wood.

Callaway Rogue

Jailbreak Technology places two ultra-light, strong titanium bars behind the face connecting the crown and sole. These work together to reduce how much the crown and sole deflect, forcing the face to take on more of the load so it can create faster ball speeds for more distance. It also boasts a low CG location and high MOI design that makes it easy to hit. The Rogue hybrid also comes in the Rogue X mode, which has a larger head and stronger lofts to suit higher handicappers.

Ping G400 Crossover

Ping G400 Crossover review

If you prefer the look of an iron than a fairway wood, this is a fantastic option from Ping. It spins like an iron to aid workability for shot shaping, but with a hot and forgiving clubface like a hybrid, making it very versatile.

Titleist 718 T-MB

Titleist 718 T-MB review

This is definitely one to ask your fitter about if you opt for Titleist clubs. Available as a full set, its workable driving iron style shape will suit more confident ball strikers. That said, high-density tungsten enhances forgiveness and a thin face boosts distance.

Wilson Staff D300

This forgiving hybrid has larger heads (low lofts) that aid forgiveness and more compact heads (high lofts) that aid control. It also boasts Micro Vortex Generators that reduce drag and a powerful maraging stainless steel face inserts that boosts ball speeds.

Callaway Steelhead XR

Callaway has advanced this hybrid from its previous forgiving models by making the head deeper from front to back. This creates a deep CG to make it even easier to launch. The face is also longer from the heel to toe to give you a bigger target to hit. An improved Hyper Speed Face Cup allows the edges of the face to flex for faster ball speeds on off-centre hits to promote more distance.

Ping G400



This hybrid features Turbulators on the crown to aid alignment, while its cascading sole enhances the springing effect at impact to give you more distance. You’ll also notice a sole weight at the rear, which moves the CG back to encourage a forgiving high launch from all lies.

TaylorMade M4

Unlike the M3 hybrid, the M4 doesn’t have an adjustable hosel or sole weight. If that doesn’t bother you, you can save £50 and still get the same head technology, including the Speed Pocket that springs to increase ball speeds, plus it has TaylorMade’s two-tone crown design and two internally split weights that increase forgiveness. BUY NOW: TaylorMade M4 hybrid for £169.00 at American Golf

Titleist 818 H1 and H2

Titleist 818 hybrids review

Titleist’s latest hybrids both feature Active Recoil Channel 2.0, which contracts and flexes at impact for faster speeds with low spin for more distance. As with previous generations, the H1 is more forgiving and flies higher, while the H2 aids shot shaping and precise distance control. Both also have Titleist’s SureFit adjustable hosel so you can tweak your loft and lie during a fitting.

Mizuno CLK

Mizuno CLK hybrid review

Up there with the best of them, this club is shaped like a wood but plays like an iron. You should fine it provides a good balance between distance and stopping power, as well high levels of forgiveness, making it extremely versatile.

Cobra King F8

Cobra King F8 hybrids review

Its Baffler Dual Rails make this an extremely versatile club, while a fixed sole weight creates deep weighting for a forgiving high launch from lots of lie types. To generate more head speed and distance, crown and sole aero trips positioned around the perimeters reduce drag. Its thin face also flexes for greater distance, even on off centre ball hits. As you’ll spot in the image above, there is also a One Length version with a 7-iron length shaft for players using Cobra’ One Length irons.

Lynx Black Cat

Lynx’s Black Cat range is becoming ever more popular thanks to its combination of value and performance. This model has a compact head that is easy to hit from multiple lies and it comes in a a choice of three colours.

Benross HTX Compressor

This is a really great option at the price, which is under £90 at most retailers. While it doesn’t have any adjustably, its design does incorporates a Compressor Technology Response Channel that springs to maximise ball speed across the face.

If you like the look of one of these hybrids or utility clubs, we recommend speaking to a qualified expert, hopefully during a custom fitting, only then will you be certain of what’s actually best for you. We hope this has given you an idea of where to go next, but be sure to browse Golf Monthly further for more reviews and videos.