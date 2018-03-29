Browse our selection of the best golf jumpers 2018, any of which will improve your golf wardrobe. What look will you go for this season?
Best Golf Jumpers 2018
Take a look at some of the Best Jumpers 2018 has to offer below.
We all have a favourite golf jumper, but sometimes you just need a change. Whether it’s a 1/4 or 1/2 zip, lambswool or merino, short sleeve or long, it’s an essential piece of kit that you’re guaranteed to get good use from, especially in the changeable British climate. The stretchy fabrics found in these performance garments allow a more tailored fit, and some are even water repellent.
Below are some of our favourites. With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
FootJoy Wool V-Neck Jumper
This design features a classic v-neck opening with matching ribbed neck and cuffs. The black/cobalt colourway adds a splash of colour to this contemporary styled sweater.
Glenmuir Merino Jasper Jumper
Glenmuir is renowned for its high quality lambswool sweaters but this 100% merino wool pullover with a half-zip opening is another premium option.
Oscar Jacobson Hawkes Jumper
This stylish garment has innovative cut lines to contour the body of the modern golf athlete. If you’re in that bracket, this is a superb sweater and definitely one that will improve your golf wardrobe.
Stuburt 2018 Mens Hydro-Sport Thermal Golf Jumper
The Stuburt Hydro-Sport jumper is a super half-zip option available in three colours: black, grey marl and midnight. It’s easy to wash and maintain, and lightweight so you won’t feel restricted when playing.
J.Lindeberg Kian Tour Merino Jumper
Manufactured with extra soft merino wool, the Kian Tour offers superb comfort and warmth while being completely breathable. It’ll look good off the course, too. No doubt you’ll find yourself wearing it away from the fairways.
Under Armour Mens 2018 Playoff Golf Full Zip Jumper
UA’s HeatGear technology features in this smart sweater. The material wicks sweat and dries fast so you stay warm and comfortable in cool temperatures. It’s softness adds to the supreme comfort levels.
Best Golf Belts 2018
A look at some of the best and…
Best Distance Irons 2018
If you are looking to invest in a…
Best Golf Accessories 2018
A look at some of the most essential…
adidas Golf 2018 Mens 3-Stripes Blend Crewneck Jumper
adidas brings its iconic 3-stripe to this design. Its soft, knit fabric will keep you warm and comfortable in the cooler spring days. For those wishing to add a touch more colour to their wardrobe, go for the Trace Royal Heather, an eye-catching blue.
GOLFINO Pima Cotton Zipper Ladies Jumper
Yes, it’s an expensive piece of clothing, but GOLFINO products are constructed with high quality material and great attention to detail. This is a stylish cardigan that will last for a long time and look fantastic on and off the course.
Green Lamb Blake Stripe Ladies Jumper
This is sure to be a popular choice for lady golfers with its contemporary stripe detailing and solid colour hem and cuffs. The design also features a silver metal Green Lamb logo plaque above the front left hem.
Callaway Golf Mens 2018 Ribbed V-Neck Merino Jumper
Callaway’s Opti-Therm fabrics are designed to withstand the cold and provide a layer of thermal comfort. This is a classic, smart design well worth a place in your golf wardrobe.
There are plenty of other options, but all of these garments share the same high-quality design to ensure you’re comfortable when playing golf in cooler conditions.