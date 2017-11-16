If you want to look and feel your best out on the course this season, any one of these 2017 golf polo shirts will do the job

Black Friday Deals Best Golf Polo Shirts 2017

When we spot great Black Friday Golf Deals for this category we will add them to this story. Our list of the best products for the past year are still also listed below.

For all the best deals we have spotted go to our Black Friday Golf Deals homepage.

Best Golf Polo Shirts 2017

A lot more goes into making the modern golf polo shirt than you might think. It is a very different offering compared to what golfers would have bought five years ago, with a range of new performance fabrics being used in shirt construction.

For other great offers check out our Best Golf Deals homepage.

Here we take a look at some of the best golfing polo shirts on the market for summer 2017. These are shirts that will help you feel and look good on the fairways, allowing you to focus on your game and play your best.

FootJoy Smooth Pique Chest Stripe polo

Price: £55

This stylish navy polo with a bold white stripe and further white pin stripes delivers a cool but understated look. Woven from an easy care fabric, the shirt is machine washable and will suffer minimal wrinkling. Featuring a unique anti-microbial finish, it will also keep you cool and will prevent the build up of unwanted odour.

Buy now at FootJoy





Galvin Green Mitchell polo

Price: £79

This sporty looking polo shirt features Galvin Green’s VENTIL8 PLUS technology that delivers excellent breathability and moisture management. The shirt doesn’t need to be ironed and can be worn soon after washing. Made from 100% polyester, it also comes in five different stylish colour options.





Ping Easton polo

Price: £50

This polyester/cotton blended polo features Ping’s renowned SensorCool technology, which helps body moisture to escape to help you stay cool, dry and comfortable on the hottest days. This Easton model also delivers UV protection and affords you excellent freedom of movement thanks to stretch materials.

Buy now at American Golf

Under Armour CoolSwitch Upright polo

Price: £55

This looser fitting polo offers great freedom of movement and is available in four colours: steel, rhino grey, mint and red. It features Under Armour’s CoolSwitch technology that pulls the heat away from you skin to keep you cool. There’s also anti-odour technology and UV protection. Its stylish stripe design also delivers a striking look.

Nike Aeroreact polo

Price: £64.95

A standard fit polo, the AeroReact has been constructed to regulate your body temperature on the course. The unique fabric opens to increase breathability in hotter weather and closes up to keep heat in when temperatures drop. The shirt has also been designed to allow you to move freely and specifically designed shoulder seams aid your mobility further.

Mizuno JQ Polo

Price: £44.99

This is a sleek and stylish polo shirt with a textured, origami pattern on its front and back. Made from 100% polyester, it’s soft and stretchable to allow for a free moving swing. Mizuno’s Drylite technology has been developed to take excess moisture away from the skin to keep you cool on hotter days.

Oscar Jacobson Ivo Pin polo

Price: £55

This stylish and understated polo will complement any golf outfit. Constructed from a fast-drying polyester, it is moisture repellent yet highly breathable. The feel is soft and cotton-like and we think the performance is excellent.

Puma Evoknit Seamless polo

Price: £50

As the name would suggest, this innovative polo features a seamless construction. It’s also a regular fit and these two factors combine to deliver excellent freedom of movement. The Evoknit construction, featuring 70% nylon and 30% polyester has been designed to help keep you cool in the summer. Available in four colours, it also has subtle graphics on its chest and shoulders.

Buy now at American Golf

Glenmuir Two Colour Feeder Stripe polo

Price: £54.95

This luxurious 100% cotton polo is lightweight and breathable with a soft, silk-like feel. Available in three colourways: Royal purple/black, white/navy and spring green/white, it delivers a classic look with subtle but stylish stripe and the understated Glenmuir 1891 logo on the right sleeve.

Chervo Aycox polo

Price: £71.10

This stylish polo is 94% polyester and 6% elastane for maximum breathability and comfort, with a little stretch to aid a dynamic swing. Utilising a titanium-based filter, the shirt provides exceptional UV protection. It also comes with an eco-safe seal of warranty and is available in six different colours.

Keep up to date with all the latest from Golf Monthly at our social media channels