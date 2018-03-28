Best Golf Polo Shirts 2018

If you want to look and feel your best out on the course this season, any one of these 2018 golf polo shirts will do the job

Take a look at some of the Best Golf Polo Shirts 2018 below.

A lot more goes into making the modern golf polo shirt than you might think. It is a very different offering compared to what golfers would have bought five years ago, with a range of new performance fabrics being used in shirt construction.

Here we take a look at some of the best golfing polo shirts on the market for spring/summer 2018. These are shirts that will help you feel and look good on the fairways, allowing you to focus on your game and play your best.

Below are some of our favourites. With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

adidas Golf Ultimate365 Engineered Block Polo Shirt

adidas Golf Ultimate365 Engineered Block Polo Shirt, Best Golf Polo Shirts 2018

This might be part of the new spring/summer 2018 collection but, as the name would suggest, it’s perfect for golfing all year round. The 4-way stretch material works with the golf swing and it features UPF 50+ sun protection, perfect for those hot summer days… when we get them.

Under Armour Playoff Superstripe Polo Shirt

Under Armour Playoff Superstripe Polo Shirt, Best Golf Polo Shirts 2018

Under Armour doesn’t just create some of the most advanced golf polos, but some of the most stylish. This shirt has been manufactured with a soft anti-pick, anti-pill fabric, which provides a clean, snag free finish for supreme quality and long-lasting durability.

Oscar Jacobson Denver Course Polo Shirt

Oscar Jacobson Denver Course Polo Shirt, Best Golf Polo Shirts 2018

Designed with premium Japanese fabric, Oscar shirts are very easy on the eye and extremely comfortable to wear, in this case as a result of a FieldSensor yarn that provides humidity control. There are a number of sleek designs in the range, the Denver being one of the bolder options.

Stuburt Mens 2018 Endurance Faded Stripe Polo Shirt

Stuburt Mens 2018 Endurance Faded Stripe Polo Shirt, Best Golf Polo Shirts 2018

This polo is a super option for those golfers on a tighter budget; perhaps those who don’t play regularly but still want an athletic shirt designed specifically for the game.

Oakley 2018 O-Hydrolix Aero Ellipse Polo Shirt

Oakley 2018 O-Hydrolix Aero Ellipse Polo Shirt, Best Golf Polo Shirts 2018

There is no shortage of standout designs and colourways in Oakley’s range, a brand renowned for its eyewear. However, its apparel is also of a very high quality and has been designed for the demands of golf.

Callaway Golf 3 Colour Stripe Polo Shirt

Callaway Golf 3 Colour Stripe Polo Shirt, Best Golf Polo Shirts 2018

If you’re a fan of stripes then you can’t go far wrong with this eye-catching design from Callaway. Opti-Dry ensures that moisture is drawn away from the body to keep you cool and dry.

Nike Golf Dry Momentum Polo Shirt

 

Nike Golf Dry Momentum Polo Shirt, Best Golf Polo Shirts 2018

Nike manages to make an excellent job of designing sporty looking polos that don’t cross the line into ‘garish’. The two button placket adds a bit more adjustability, whilst the Nike dry fabric offers breathability and comfort.

FootJoy Lisle Colour Block Space Dye Polo Shirt

FootJoy Lisle Colour Block Space Dye Polo Shirt, Best Golf Polo Shirts 2018

This is definitely a favourite in the new spring/summer 2018 collection from FootJoy. As well as a number of what you may call ‘safer’ designs, this is one that will help you stand out from the crowd.

Glenmuir Paloma Ladies Polo Shirt

Glenmuir Paloma Ladies Polo Shirt, Best Golf Polo Shirts 2018

This high quality golf shirt has an extended placket and ribbed colour. Finer details include a Glenmuir lady icon embroidery above the right hem, and Glenmuir 1891 engraved buttons. A very popular design available in a number of colours.

PUMA Golf Pounce Polo Shirt 

PUMA Golf Pounce Polo Shirt, Best Golf Polo Shirts 2018

This shirt features COOLMAX extreme fabric which is lightweight, soft and breathable with dryCELL fabric that absorbs moisture to dry very quickly. Rickie Fowler does a good job of showcasing the PUMA range, but that’s not to say older generations can’t knock a few years off their age with a sporty PUMA offering.

J. Lindeberg Brighton TX Jersey Polo Shirt

J. Lindeberg Brighton TX Jersey Polo Shirt, Best Golf Polo Shirts 2018

J. Lindeberg has its Tour presence with a number of top professionals donning the brand – and there are some bold designs to choose from. Made from a soft and stretchable material, the TX Jersey is certainly one that catches the eye.

PING Quinn Polo Shirt

PING Quinn Polo Shirt, Best Golf Polo Shirts 2018

This is a simple yet modern design manufactured with the golf swing in mind. It includes a 3-button placket and a rib collar with tipping details.

Lyle & Scott Kinloch Mini Stripe Polo Shirt

Lyle & Scott Kinloch Mini Stripe Polo Shirt, Best Golf Polo Shirts 2018

This colourway has something Augusta about it, but that’s not the only attractive feature. The stretch fabric construction allows increased mobility and comfort, while the Lyle & Scott logo sits prominently on the left chest.

Mizuno Solar Cut Polo Shirt

Mizuno Solar Cut Polo, Best Golf Polo Shirts 2018

This textured, cotton effect polo-shirt features Mizuno’s Solar Cut fabric to suppress both infrared and UV rays – both cooling and protecting from sunburn.

