The best golf push trolleys of 2018 include models that are compact, practical and colourful, so you should have no trouble finding something to consider
Best Golf Push Trolleys 2018
Take a look at some of the Best Push Trolleys available in 2018.
All the trolleys featured here share one thing in common, they’re a long way removed from the thick, clunky and heavy framed models that used to roll up and down the fairways not more than a decade ago.
Fast-forward to today and it seems we cannot live without them. Trolleys can help prevent back and knee injuries, and they might just give you a performance advantage over the last few holes.
Push trolleys in particular are great if you want something you can leave in your car or garage between rounds with nothing to worry about. They also tend to be lighter, cheaper and also fold away smaller than the best electric trolleys.
If these qualities sound like something you’re keen on, read on to find out more about some of best golf push trolleys 2018 has to offer.
Below are some of our favourites. With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
Motocaddy CUBE CONNECT Push Trolley (Available April 2018)
Arriving in April 2018, the Motocaddy CUBE CONNECT will be the world’s only GPS-enabled push trolley, offering on-screen GPS and optional smartphone alerts via a Bluetooth connection.
Motocaddy P360 Push Trolley
The Motocaddy P360 push trolley will enhance your manoeuvrability around the course thanks to its fully-rotating front wheel that gives you access to tight spaces. Unlike the old M1 Lite and S1 Lite models, the P360 features a storage console that has an under-handle net, built-in drink holder, an integrated accessory compartment and holes for carrying your balls and tees. It also has an ergonomic handle and a foot-operated brake.
PowaKaddy TwinLine 4 Push Trolley
This 7kg push trolley is incredibly easy to set up, with its height-adjustable telescopic handle allowing for quick and compact folding as well as on-course adjustability. Three large wheels make it easy to push and steer, particularly when combined with the comfy handle. The accessory station is also well designed and easy to access.
What irons should you be trying this year… Check out 10 of the best golf caps… Best Golf Shorts 2018 Perfect your look with… Stewart Golf R1-S Push Trolley Following from the success of the R1 Push, the R1-S comes in a number of funky colour variations. Hand-built in Gloucestershire, this is the Rolls Royce of push trolleys. The rack and pinion folding mechanism is a thing of beauty and the three quick release wheels run supremely smoothly for easy pushing. The bag jaws open wide enough to accommodate the biggest bags and the silicone strap grips and holds the bag firmly in place. BIG MAX Blade Quattro Push Trolley The BIG MAX Blade Quattro fold-flat mechanism is an excellent piece of engineering that makes this ideal for anyone with limited storage space. The trolley is also light and travels very easily around the course. its four-wheel design. This should help the trolley offer extra stability on more undulating golf courses. Importantly, the BIG MAX engineers have been able to incorporate a fourth wheel without affecting the fold-flat nature of the trolley. Other helpful features are the footbrake, organiser panel and height adjustable handle. Clicgear 3.5+ Push Trolley This is an impressive trolley that is extremely compact when folded down. It’s highly stable and easy to manoeuvre. It has an excellent brake and plenty of nice features like umbrella and drinks holders. It comes in a choice of colours and looks as stylish as it is functional. CUBE 3 Push Trolley The CUBE 3 push trolley is a robust, yet lightweight model with a strong parking brake to keep your trolley and bag well in place. The 3-Step adjustable handle height means you can find a comfortable setting and it’s easy to unfold and stow away again. It ticks a lot of boxes, including the attractive price point. For all your latest golf equipment news, visit Golf Monthly.
Best Irons Of 2017
Best Golf Caps 2018
Best Golf Shorts 2018
What irons should you be trying this year…
Check out 10 of the best golf caps…
Best Golf Shorts 2018 Perfect your look with…
Stewart Golf R1-S Push Trolley
Following from the success of the R1 Push, the R1-S comes in a number of funky colour variations. Hand-built in Gloucestershire, this is the Rolls Royce of push trolleys. The rack and pinion folding mechanism is a thing of beauty and the three quick release wheels run supremely smoothly for easy pushing. The bag jaws open wide enough to accommodate the biggest bags and the silicone strap grips and holds the bag firmly in place.
BIG MAX Blade Quattro Push Trolley
The BIG MAX Blade Quattro fold-flat mechanism is an excellent piece of engineering that makes this ideal for anyone with limited storage space. The trolley is also light and travels very easily around the course. its four-wheel design. This should help the trolley offer extra stability on more undulating golf courses. Importantly, the BIG MAX engineers have been able to incorporate a fourth wheel without affecting the fold-flat nature of the trolley. Other helpful features are the footbrake, organiser panel and height adjustable handle.
Clicgear 3.5+ Push Trolley
This is an impressive trolley that is extremely compact when folded down. It’s highly stable and easy to manoeuvre. It has an excellent brake and plenty of nice features like umbrella and drinks holders. It comes in a choice of colours and looks as stylish as it is functional.
CUBE 3 Push Trolley
The CUBE 3 push trolley is a robust, yet lightweight model with a strong parking brake to keep your trolley and bag well in place. The 3-Step adjustable handle height means you can find a comfortable setting and it’s easy to unfold and stow away again. It ticks a lot of boxes, including the attractive price point.
For all your latest golf equipment news, visit Golf Monthly.