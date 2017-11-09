There’s still plenty of choice for golfers on a budget who’d prefer not to fork out a large sum on a pair of shoes – as our best golf shoes under £100 2017 guide proves.

Best Golf Shoes 2017 Under £100



We understand that golf can get pretty expensive where equipment is concerned, and this can often be the case with shoes. Manufacturers continue to innovate and bring higher-performing, more comfortable products to the market, made from the best quality leather– which comes at a price.

Some models now exceed £200, but if you’re on a stricter budget, there are still options that tick the boxes in terms of comfort, performance and durability. Of course, the choice is yours when choosing your style, be it spiked/spikeless, or sporty/traditional, but we’ve tried to help narrow down your search.

You might only play half a dozen times a year and don’t feel it’s justifiable to fork out a large sum on one pair of shoes. Fear not, we have you covered with a selection of golf shoes widely available at under £100.

FootJoy Contour Casual

Extremely soft and comfortable with a premium full grain leather that offers waterproof protection and durability. The shoes feature a durable spikeless outsole for maximum traction in all directions. You’re bound to see a few pairs of these at your club.

adidas Golf adicross V

A style that’s very popular with the under 40s, not that anyone older wearing a pair would look out of place. This spikeless model looks good off the course as well as performing on it, courtesy of puremotion traction. adiwear durability helps prolong their use and gives them even more appeal in the ‘value’ bracket.



Stuburt Classic Tour eVent

Inspired by the design of Darren Clarke’s original DCC Classic, this spikeless offering is Stuburt’s most traditional model, boasting premium full grain leather uppers and a waterproof membrane system that keeps feet cool and dry.





FootJoy SuperLites XP

A lightweight, flexible and breathable shoe that has a midsole made from a Fine-Tune Foam (FTF) to provide comfort. Combined with the durable TPU spikeless outsole, this shoe provides super grip. Spikeless yet grippy is very appealing, as is the athletic appearance.

Skechers Go Golf Drive 2 LX



Skechers is making quite an impact in the UK, and this will surely be a popular new model in 2017. It’s a casual shoe designed for maximum comfort, with full waterproof protection. The outsole is designed to give you responsive feedback as to how the lie of the land is to help you read lines and slopes on the greens.

FootJoy D.N.A. 2.0

Whilst not new, this popular model offers plenty of technology giving golfers comfort and performance – and now at a more affordable price. The athletic design and lightweight cushioning provide the comfort, and the performance ChromoSkin leather gives you a shoe that is durable and reliable. A top quality shoe now widely available for under £100.

Puma Golf IGNITE Pro

An athlete shoe featuring a spikeless gripzone traction system and a combination of material to keep you comfortable and dry. In total, 39 strategically placed multi-directional hexagons provide maximum performance for stability both on and off the course. Arguably a style for those with youth on their side.





Nike Golf Lunar Fire

You get a lot of bang for your buck with this shoe. The design provides an adaptive fit and the lightweight Lunarlon foam and Nike Power Platform create superb stability and support. Furthermore, 7 removable CHAMP Scorpion STINGER golf spikes twist and lock into a CHAMP Tri-LOK system for excellent traction.

adidas Golf 360 Traxion

There’s no shortage of technology involved in the creation of the new 360 Traxion, which includes climaproof technology for 100% waterproof protection. The thintech outsole aids flexibility to help golfers drive through their swing with reliable grip.

FootJoy AWD XL Casual

Another high-quality spikeless offering from FootJoy, the AWD XL Casual boasts Easy Care Synthetic Uppers that give the appearance of leather and are easy to maintain. The rubber-compound DuraMax outsole provides durability and turf-gripping performance in all conditions.

Once you've decided on your style, there are some fantastic options for under £100.