There’s still plenty of choice for golfers on a budget who’d prefer not to fork out a large sum on a pair of shoes – as our best golf shoes 2018 under £100 proves.

Best Golf Shoes 2018 Under £100



We understand that golf can get pretty expensive where equipment is concerned, and this can often be the case with shoes. Manufacturers continue to innovate and bring higher-performing, more comfortable products to the market, made from the best quality leather– which comes at a price.

Some models now exceed £200, but if you’re on a stricter budget, there are still options that tick the boxes in terms of comfort, performance and durability. Of course, the choice is yours when selecting your style, be it spiked/spikeless, or sporty/traditional, but we’ve tried to help narrow down your search.

You might only play half a dozen times a year and don’t feel it’s justifiable to fork out a large sum on one pair of shoes. Fear not, we have you covered with a selection of golf shoes widely available at under £100.

Below are some of our favourites. With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Nike Golf Air Zoom Accurate Shoes

It’s no surprise that Nike does ‘athletic’ golf shoes so well. A synthetic leather upper offers style and protection, while multiple points of support from the ankle to the toe boost comfort levels. It may look sleek, but this shoe offers superb durability in wet and boggy conditions.

Under Armour Fade RST Shoes

The Under Armour Fade RST shoes feature specially positioned RST (rotational resistance) spikes, which provide excellent traction, yet they remain lightweight at 335g. This modern-looking shoe, constructed from breathable clarino microfibre, comes with a one-year waterproof warranty.

PUMA Golf Grip Fusion Shoes

This is a sporty looking shoe all about comfort. Fusion Foam and a soft dual density insole provide more energy return, one of the shoe’s key technologies that helps deliver superb cushioning.

adidas Golf Adicross Classic Leather Shoes

One of the most popular styles in the adidas range, this retro spikeless shoe comprises a unique texture and upper leather and features 72 strategically placed lugs for exceptional grip. Thanks to Climastorm technology these shoes also offer long lasting protection and durability and deliver 100% waterproof protection.

Stuburt Urban Classic Shoes

If you’re on a strict budget, this shoe will still tick a lot of boxes. The trainer-like design features a last with a contoured fit to surround the foot in a more supportive way. A padded collar and tongue boost comfort and the spikeless outsole delivers a strong grip. Available in black and all white.

adidas Golf Adicross Bounce Shoes

Bounce technology makes for another very comfortable offering from adidas. The midsole is designed specifically for golf with grooves that take cushioning to another level. The Bounce shoe features an offset wrapped saddle with multiple eyelet rows to provide customisable lacing and additional stability.