Best Golf Shorts 2017

A selection of the best golf shorts 2017, including classic styles and a few bolder options for those wishing to make more of a fashion statement.

Good on you, you’ve made the decision to get your legs out. This is not the PGA/European Tour; we can, and we will, wear shorts. The golf clothing market is huge, with more brands and manufacturers than ever giving consumers such a wide choice of styles. So far as shorts go, smart is the order of the day. If you’re on the lookout for a pair, think quality. The material matters, from a wash perspective and in terms of providing breathability and comfort when playing golf  in warm conditions.

PING Clayton

A performance pair of shorts available in black and ash. Features a tee pocket and two back pockets. Crease resistant, featuring moisture moving properties to help comfort in warm conditions.

PING Clayton, Best Golf Shorts 2017

adidas Golf Ultimate

Featuring a stretch waistband for mobility and comfort and a silicone adidas printed gripper to keep shirts tucked in. Moisture-wicking stretch fabrication assists the range of motion, while the water resistant finish aids improves performance and durability.

 

Buy now at Amazon

adidas Golf Ultimate, Best Golf Shorts 2017

 

Under Armour Match Play Tapered

Featuring a moisture transport system which wicks moisture away from the skin to leave you feeling dry for longer periods. A stretch waistband offers additional mobility and comfort. Flat front design with plenty of pocket space.

Buy now at Amazon

Under Armour Match Play Tapered, Best Golf Shorts 2017

 

 

FootJoy Performance

A classic style, perfect for the summer months, offering comfort and breathability. Features two side and two rear pockets.

Buy now at Amazon

FootJoy Performance, Best Golf Shorts 2017

 

Galvin Green Parker

A popular regular cut VENTIL8 PLUS pair of shorts, Fashioned just above the knee and available in a number of colours – Deep Ocean, Apple and Barolo Red being the boldest of those.

Buy now at American Golf 

Galvin Green Parker, Best Golf Shorts 2017

 

Glenmuir Adjustable Stretch

You can’t go wrong with a pair of these classic shorts, featuring a stretch waistband for comfort and enhanced freedom of movement. Features two deep front pockets and a handy slit pocket for a ball marker.

Buy now at Amazon 

Glenmuir Adjustable Stretch Waistband, Best Golf Trousers 2017

 

Mizuno Plain

A traditional short with a handy extra front mini pocket. Mizuno’s Drylite fabric engineering transports excess moisture from the body and offers an element of water repellency.

Buy now at Amazon

Mizuno Plain, Best Golf Shorts 2017

 

G/FORE Club Stretch Short Poppy

Made from soft and lightweight cotton blend fabric with plenty of stretch. Features a contrast waistband for extra comfort. A more modern and fashionable style, which will appeal to golfers wanting a bit more edge to their golf shorts.

Buy now at Amazon

G/FORE Club Stretch Short Poppy, Best Golf Shorts 2017

Nike Golf Flat Front

A standard fit, constructed with an ultra-soft brushed fabric, enhanced with Dri-Fit technology and stretch. The performance fabric provides greater mobility.

Buy now at Amazon

Nike Golf Flat Front, Best Golf Shorts 2017

 

Whatever your style, it pays to go with golf specific shorts, designed specifically for the game – so you get the performance and style you need on the course.