A selection of the best golf shorts 2018, including classic styles and a few bolder options for those wishing to make more of a fashion statement.
Best Golf Shorts 2018
Take a look at some of the Best Golf Shorts of 2018 below.
Good on you, you’ve made the decision to get your legs out. This is not the PGA/European Tour; we can, and we will, wear shorts. The golf clothing market is huge, with more brands and manufacturers than ever giving consumers such a wide choice of styles. So far as shorts go, smart is the order of the day. If you’re on the lookout for a pair, think quality. The material matters, from a wash perspective and in terms of providing breathability and comfort when playing golf in warm conditions.
Below are some of our favourites. With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
PUMA Golf Essential Pounce Shorts
PUMA’s dryCELL Technology and stretch construction will ensure you stay comfortable and swinging freely when the sun comes out. You can’t put a price on comfort, especially in warm conditions.
Nike Golf Flex Hybrid Shorts
The Nike Golf Flex Hybrid shorts are manufactured from Nike Flex fabric so you’ll benefit from being able to play the game in total comfort, especially with the elastic waistband.
GOLFINO Techno Stretch Ladies Skort
This garment features inner shorts to give you increased confidence to perform, whilst the stretch element means you have total freedom of movement through the swing. This is a high quality offering, sure to be popular with lady golfers who desire a premium product.
FootJoy Performance Shorts
If you’re after a FootJoy favourite, a pair that’s highly functional and smart, then you can’t go wrong with these. If black is not your taste, three other colours are available, including white, a great option for those sunny holidays abroad.
Galvin Green Parker Shorts
Galvin Green is renowned for crafting premium clothing with a modern look – and that’s certainly the case here. This stylish offering features Ventil8 PLUS Technology, designed to keep you cool in warm conditions. Well worth the investment.
adidas Ultimate 365 Shorts
This modern design is part of the brand’s ‘Tour’ clothing range, using leading garment technologies to satisfy the world’s best golfers. The sporty appearance gets the nod, and there’s the added bonus of UPF 50+ UV protection.
Best Golf Balls 2018
Best Golf Balls 2018 Premium golf ball models…
Best Golf Caps 2018
Check out 10 of the best golf caps…
Best Golf Gloves 2018
Best Golf Gloves 2018 providing grip, feel and
Callaway Chev Tech II Golf Shorts
Another example of why you should always invest in golf specific clothing, Callaway’s Opti-Dry fabric ensures a comfortable and breathable fit for the fairways in hot conditions. The stretch active waistband has its advantages, too.
Under Armour Match Play Tapered Shorts
One of the most comfortable offerings out there, the high-performing Under Armour Match Play Tapered shorts look stylish and can be purchased in three colours: Canvas, Navy and White.
Whatever your style, it pays to go with shorts designed specifically for the game, so you get the performance and style you need on the course.