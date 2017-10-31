On the lookout for something new; a more lightweight stand bag perhaps, or one that's 100% waterproof? Check out our selection of the best golf stand bags 2017

Best Golf Stand Bags 2017

What makes a good stand/carry bag? You might tend to go on appearance, but what’s also important is space, practicality and a certain level of robustness. This doesn’t mean it has to be heavy, in fact modern golf bags are extremely lightweight; they have to be given how much some of us like to carry on the course.

Read on below to see some of the best options currently on the market.

Titleist Players 5 Stand Bag

This 2.2kg stand bag provides the perfect blend of weight for durability and robustness, with features for organisation and practical use. It is particularly stable thanks to its internal stand mechanism and has a convertible strap system. It also boasts a five-way top to organise your clubs and a built-in lift handle to ensure easy lifting to and from your car. Finally six pockets, including a waterproof valuables pocket, will house all your valuables.

Wilson Staff Nexus III Stand Bag

A strong offering from Wilson Staff, the Nexus has been a popular model for a number of years. Its latest iteration the Nexus III features seven pockets of various sizes for clothing, valuables, accessories, balls and the like. There is also a four-point double strap for carrying comfort and a 6-way top, all weighing in at just 2.4kg.

PING Hoofer Monsoon Stand Bag

As the name would suggest, this is a bag designed to keep your clubs well protected from the elements via its seam sealed waterproof construction. Despite this, it’s extremely lightweight and full of technology, including the easy-to-adjust, sliding shoulder pads, which feature SensorDry Technology to wick away sweat on warmer days. It also has a five-way reinforced top that gives your clubs extra room and six pockets, four of which are seam sealed.

Callaway Chev Stand Bag

This brightly coloured stand bag has a seven-way top to keep your clubs organised for quick and easy access, plus integrated handles to help you lift its lightweight frame. A soft mesh hip pad aids walking comfort, and one of its six pockets includes a velour-lined valuables pouch to help keep your phone scratch free.

TaylorMade Flextech Stand Bag

This bag’s new collapsible base system and full-length dividers improve ease of use and prevent clubs bunching together. It also comes in a range of colours and features a water-resistant valuables pocket, plus an easily accessible insulated water bottle pocket.

Mizuno Waterproof Elite Stand Bag

Mizuno’s largest full function stand bag is now fully waterproof. Weighing just 2kg, it features a four-way top and has plenty of storage available thanks to six seam sealed pockets.

BIG MAX Dri Lite G Stand Bag

Weighing 2kg, this waterproof bag features a 14-way divider so each of your clubs has its own space. There are also seven waterproof pockets and an air channel strap for enhanced breathability and comfort.

Sun Mountain H2NO Lite Stand Bag

This sporty looking bag is 100% waterproof and light to carry at just 2.4kg. It comes with a pen and umbrella holder, while the lower pocket can be embroidered. Its Zero-G Hip Belt Technology is a clever design that helps spread the weight of the bag away from your shoulders to fight fatigue and potential injuries.

Cobra Golf Ultralight Stand Bag

This is a really simple yet stylish design with ample storage. It ticks all the boxes and has plenty of features, including an oversized clothing pocket and water resistant fleece lined valuables pocket. It also has an auto-deploy stand and has dual padded carry straps for added carrying comfort.

OGIO Silencer Stand Bag

OGIO has been crafting golf bags for nearly 30 years and this Silencer model is one of its most innovative. The bag features an 18-way 2x barrel silencer club management system that locks your clubs into position and grips to protect them during transportation. Among its eight zip pockets you’ll find a fleece-lined valuables pocket for added protection.

Browse the Golf Monthly website for more golf bag reviews, and all the latest equipment news.