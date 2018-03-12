On the lookout for a more lightweight stand bag or perhaps one that's 100% waterproof? Check out our selection of the best golf stand bags 2018

Best Golf Stand Bags 2018

Take a look at our list of the best golf stand bags 2018 has to offer.

What makes a good carry bag? You might tend to go on appearance, but what’s also important is space, practicality and a certain level of robustness. This doesn’t mean it has to be heavy, in fact modern golf bags are extremely lightweight; they have to be given how much some of us like to carry on the course.

Below are some of our favourites. With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Titleist Players 5

This 2.2kg stand bag provides the perfect blend of weight for durability and robustness, with features for organisation and practical use. It is particularly stable thanks to its internal stand mechanism and has a convertible strap system. It also boasts a five-way top to organise your clubs and a built-in lift handle to ensure easy lifting to and from your car. Finally six pockets, including a waterproof valuables pocket, will house all your valuables.

Wilson Staff Nexus III

Wilson Staff’s latest iteration the Nexus bag features seven pockets of various sizes for clothing, valuables, accessories, balls and the like. There is also a four-point double strap for carrying comfort and a 6-way top, all weighing in at just 2.4kg.

Ping Hoofer Lite

This lightweight and durable bag comes in three versions; the Hoofer Lite, Hoofer and Hoofer 14. Despite being the smallest of the three, this Hoofer Lite model still boasts front-adjusting shoulder pads integrated with SensorCool Technology and a cushioned hip pad. You also get a four-way top and seven pockets offering storage options for your essentials and extras.

Callaway Chev

This brightly coloured stand bag has a seven-way top to keep your clubs organised for quick and easy access, plus integrated handles to help you lift its lightweight frame. A soft mesh hip pad aids walking comfort, and one of its six pockets includes a velour-lined valuables pouch to help keep your phone scratch free.

TaylorMade Flextech Stand Bag

This bag’s new collapsible base system and full-length dividers improve ease of use and prevent clubs bunching together. It also comes in a range of colours and features a water-resistant valuables pocket, plus an easily accessible insulated water bottle pocket.

Mizuno BR-DRI

This 2kg bag from Mizuno has a practical five-way top and five zip pockets including a valuables pocket. Most importantly though is its fully-waterproof fabric and sealed zips, which make it good to go all year round.

Big Max Dri Lite G

Another 2kg waterproof option, this model from Big Max features a 14-way divider so each of your clubs has its own space. There are also seven waterproof pockets and an air channel strap that enhances breathability and comfort while you play.

Sun Mountain H2NO 14-Way

Constructed with waterproof materials, this H2NO 14-Way stand bag offers ultimate organisation and protection. As the name suggests, you get a 14-way top, plus full-length dividers for easy club retrieval. There is also an integrated lift handle and an E-Z Fit dual strap system that can be adjusted easily. To store your accessories and clothing it has five waterproof pockets. Buy Now: Sun Mountain H2NO 14-Way stand bag for £259.99 from American Golf Cobra Ultralight



This simple-yet-stylish design offers ample storage. It ticks all the boxes with a five-way top and plenty of features. These include an oversized clothing pocket, a water resistant fleece lined pocket, an auto-deploy stand and dual padded carry straps for comfort.

OGIO Silencer

OGIO has been crafting golf bags for nearly 30 years and this Silencer model is one of its most innovative. It features an 14-way 2x barrel silencer club management system that locks your clubs into position and grips them to stop them rattling around. Among its eight zip pockets you’ll also find a fleece-lined valuables pocket for added protection.

If you liked this list of the best golf stand bags 2018 has to offer, you can browse the Golf Monthly website for more golf bag reviews, and all the latest equipment news.