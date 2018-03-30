A look at some of the superb training aids that are on the market and that could help you improve your game this season
Best Golf Training Aids 2018
Take a look at some of the Best Training Aids 2018 below.
Golf is one of the most technically challenging sports out there and playing just once a week will not be enough to see you make big improvements. You might not have time to make it to the course more often than that but there are plenty of tools available to allow you to work on your game at home or at the driving range.
Whether the aids are designed to help you hone your swing or to improve your putting, a little bit of work goes a long way and could see you knocking shots off your handicap, so below we look at some of the best golf training aids on the market in 2018.
Below are some of our favourites. With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
Sklz Gold Flex Trainer
Improve your tempo and benefit from a core muscle workout at the same time. This multi purpose training aid encourages a flatter swing plane and helps the downswing to be initiated by the lower body. It may be the answer to that slice of yours. The golf grip also has guidelines for proper hand placement.
SkyCaddie SkyPro Swing Analyser Training Aid
This is a serious bit of kit, but one that could help take your game to the next level. 3D inertial motion sensors capture your swing data and auto transfers it to your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch for in-depth analysis via a free app. No shortage of data is provided that you can share with your PGA professional, such as clubhead speed, swing path, club rotation and more.
Welling Ultimate Putt Matt
A putting matt right from the top drawer. The beauty of a putting matt is that you can get to work no matter what the weather is doing outside. The 3m x 0.64m matt includes 10 different “feel zones” and a training book with 54 exercises. It’s designed to teach you how to putt well, encouraging better alignment, touch, length and speed.
Masters Golf Putting Mirror
Some of the best golf training aids are really simple. Masters has created this training aid so it’s small enough to fit in your bag, therefore you can take it to the putting green to work on your stroke and improve your alignment.
Nelnissa Portable Pop Up Golf Chipping Net
When the course is closed and you’ve got the itch to work on your short game, then this chipping net is just what you need. It’s suitable for indoor (we recommended air balls!) and outdoor use with ground pegs supplied. At 52cm in diameter it’s enough of a challenge and easy to store away. The next best thing to using the chipping green down the club.
Alignment Pro All In One
This 3D training aid can be used in over 50 drills, all of which help you to stay on the correct swing plane or putting path. It’s simple to use and easy to stow away in your golf bag. You’ll always have use for these and you can keep your practice sessions well varied for all aspects of your game. It also has strong backing from Tour professionals.
Arccos 360 Tracking System
This second generation system has an ultra-light profile which provides enhanced shot detection algorithm, with GPS 2.0 App and Tour Analytics providing insight for enhanced on-course decisions. It may sound complicated but, in short, it records every shot you make, giving real time data. Statistics are provided for the main aspects of the game, so you have no excuse for where you need to improve. It will not, however, play shots for you… pretty much everything but.
Sklz Golf Smash Bag
Rid your game of poor ball striking, especially those card-wrecking fats and thins. The Sklz Golf Smash Bag will develop your feel of what is the correct golf ball impact position. It’s ideal for use at home and at the range.
