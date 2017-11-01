To help you look your best, we’ve compiled our list of the best golf trousers 2017. Give it a read and you'll have no excuse for buying a standard pair of chinos

Best Golf Trousers 2017

It might be tempting to pop into your local shopping centre and grab a pair of cheap chinos for the season, but your local golf store or pro shop should really be your first port of call.

A good pair of slacks won’t save you shots, but they do have their subtle advantages, from comfort to flexibility. What’s more, golf brands dedicate their resources to designing practical golf touches, so you get nice detail that you don’t find with a generic high street trousers.

We won’t tell you how to dress, that would be patronising. However, below we have shared some of our favourites.

adidas adiPure

Part of the new adiPure collection, the adidas adiPure trousers have been crafted with a traditional look and come in four colours. Justin Rose introduced the line for the first time at The Masters and he was impressed, saying: “It fits with where I feel fashion should be on-and-off the golf course – bridging the gap between golf and lifestyle.”

PING Lennox

PING’s Sensor Cool technology helps these golf trousers draw sweat away from the skin for exceptional comfort. The Lennox trousers are also crease-resistant and formed from stretch fabrics that complement the movements made during your swing. They also feature five handy pockets for your ball marker, pitch repairer, glove and tees.

Under Armour Match Play Tapered

Made from a soft, stretchy woven fabric for playing and walking comfort, these trousers also have a moisture transport system that wicks sweat away from your skin. They also come in a great range of colours, have four pockets and a tapered leg for a more stylish fit.

FootJoy Performance MT Lite

Theses smart trousers come in four colours so you can match them to any FootJoy polo shirt or mid-layer to create a stylish outfit. As you’d expect from a brand that only deals in golf, you also get great freedom of movement from stretch fabric and maximum breathability from material that wicks your sweat away.

Galvin Green Nevan

A pair of trousers for the cooler days, this Nevan model features thermal fabric technology to provide extra warmth. The fitted cut is complemented by a 100% polyester stretch fabric for fashion with functionality, while these are also moisture and dirt repellent.

Glenmuir Performance Adjustable Stretch

A classically styled trouser that’s available in both navy and black, this model features two deep front pockets, plus a slit pocket for a ball marker and two reverse button pockets.

Callaway Golf Chev Tech II

These trousers are constructed with lightweight materials and Callaway innovations such as Opti-Stretch, which enhances wearing comfort and mobility during your swing. The Opti-Dri fabric also transports sweat away faster to improve comfort, while Opti-Shield technology provides a protective barrier from the UV rays.

Stromberg Sintra Pro-Flex Tapered

These trousers boast a slimming tailored fit and a water-resistant finish. This fashionable offering is also made from a four-way mechanical stretch to enhance your mobility.

Puma 6 Pocket

Designed to provide comfort, fit and performance, these trousers tick all the boxes and will definitely appeal to the fashion conscious golfers among you. They come in seven colour options and are engineered with a UV resistant finish, plus Dry Cell Technology that draws sweat away from your skin to keep you dry and comfortable.

Stuburt Sport Tech Stretch

These trousers offer a super fit and feel in a fashionable slim fitting design. The material draws sweat away from the skin adding to the comfort levels, while they are also easy to wash and maintain.

