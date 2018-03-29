To help you look your best, we’ve compiled our list of the best golf trousers 2018. Give it a read and you'll have no excuse for buying a standard pair of chinos

Best Golf Trousers 2018

Take a look at some of the Best Golf Trousers 2018 has to offer below.

It might be tempting to pop into your local shopping centre and grab a pair of cheap chinos for the season, but your local golf store or pro shop should really be your first port of call.

A good pair of slacks won’t save you shots, but they do have their subtle advantages, from comfort to flexibility. What’s more, golf brands dedicate their resources to designing practical golf touches, so you get nice detail that you don’t find with a generic high street trousers.

Below are some of our favourites. With some of the products you’ll see a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item, but this doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

PUMA Golf Heather 6 Pocket Trousers

Constructed with a mechanical stretch and stretch waistband, these PUMA trousers give you an increased range of motion during the swing. The six-pocket design gives you plenty of space for all of those accessories you tend to carry.

J.Lindeberg Ellott Micro Stretch Trousers

If you’re a fan of a tighter fit, then these trousers are definitely the ones for you. They are stretchy and extremely lightweight, but also water repellent.

Nike Golf Flex Trousers

Nike Golf Flex trousers feature a clean, contemporary cut constructed with stretch fabric for comfort. The black/white and obsidian heather colours are both very smart and the price point is an attractive one.

Stromberg Sintra 2.0 Summer Tech Trousers

The Stromberg Sintra 2.0 Summer Tech trousers are designed for the summer months with moisture wicking fabric technology. The reduced ‘noise’ and aesthetics have also been upgraded.

adidas Adipure Trousers

The Adipure trousers have been cut for a relaxed fit. You can’t go wrong with this style, one that might be considered safe, yet they’re smart and functional and will match well with pretty much anything you choose for the top half.