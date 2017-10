We take a closer look at the best golf waterproofs 2017. Do you own a rainproof jacket that keeps you dry and restriction-free when you swing?

Best Golf Wet Weather Gear 2017

Somewhere along the line, pulling on a set of waterproofs didn’t become such a pain. Years ago it was like wrapping yourself in a bin bag. However, the best modern waterproofs don’t just keep you extremely dry, but they are designed to help you swing unhindered. We wouldn’t quite say it’s ever a joy to reach for the waterproofs, but today’s technology-packed suits are not just more effective than ever at keeping us dry and comfortable, but there are some stylish options too.

For other great offers check out our Best Golf Deals homepage.

We’ve picked out a selection of the best offerings, well worth checking out further, or trying on for size when you’re out golf shopping.

Galvin Green Achilles

Made from ultra-lightweight stretch Gore-Tex fabric with C-Knit backer for a smooth feel.

FootJoy DryJoys Tour LTS

Made from just five panels and six seams to reduce bulk and increase mobility.

Buy now at American Golf

Under Armour Storm Gore-Tex Paclite

UA Storm technology repels water without sacrificing breathability. Windproof materials help shield you from the elements.

Buy now from Amazon

Puma Storm Jacket Pro

This jacket provides breathable waterproof protection to keep you dry and comfortable out on the course.

Buy now from Amazon

Ping Zero Gravity Tour

This jacket benefits from Pertex Shield 2.5-layer fabric and is fully seam sealed. It also offers wind protection and is highly breathable, plus has stretch properties to give the wearer increased movement which is perfect during the golf swing.

Buy now at American Golf

Mizuno Impermalite F20 Rain

This light and soft waterproof jacket has a popper system for removable arms.

Buy now at Amazon

Glenmuir Bosworth

Three- layer stretch interlock long sleeve two tone zip neck windshirt with collar piping detail.

Adidas climaproof Rain Jacket

Climaproof woven material provides maximum weather protection, fully seam sealed, mesh-lined. Back ventilation for breathability.

Buy now at American Golf

Sunderland Vancouver

A mesh lining adds breathability and comfort; Cuffs with bonded anti-snag velcro cuff adjuster and inner storm cuff; Two fleece lined handwarmer pockets.

Buy now at Amazon

Nike Hyperadapt Storm-Fit Jacket

Constructed from three parts: body, sleeves and the mesh venting, which work together during the swing to help ensure you have no restrictions during rainy rounds. Popular with Nike golf athletes, this is a stylish jacket well worth considering.

Buy now at Amazon

ProQuip TourFlex Lite Jacket

A super-lightweight and easily packable jacket made from a dual-knit outer fabric that stretches four ways for maximum mobility.

Callaway Golf Tour 3.0 Jacket

Inspired by the Tour to give golfers full protection in tough weather conditions. Opti-Dri technology transfers moisture away from the body, while Opti-Stretch ensures full mobility to move and swing during play. Features lots of additional design touches, including Callaway Tour heat sealed logos and Callaway branded zip pulls.

Now there’s no excuse for not getting out and playing in all weather conditions; these waterproof jackets really do have you well covered.

Browse the Golf Monthly website for more gear news, reviews and videos.