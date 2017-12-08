When the weather turns cooler and the wind whips up, you need a garment that will shield you from the gusts but not one that will hamper your swing. Here we look at some of the best wind tops on the market in 2017

Best Golf Wind Tops 2017

Take a look at our list of the Best Golf Wind Tops of 2017 below.

Comfort on the golf course is key to playing your best. When you are out in the elements for four hours, it’s crucial that you maintain a consistent body temperature, feel protected from the weather yet are able to swing freely, no matter what the conditions throw at you.

When the wind gusts hard, as it often does in this country, you need something to protect you from the squalls. You don’t necessarily need, or want, to don full waterproofs in windy conditions, rather to find a garment designed specifically to counter the breezes. Here we look at 10 of the best wind tops that are on the market in 2017. These tops will protect you but still help you maintain a consistent core temperature and swing with freedom.

FootJoy Lambswool Lined 1/2 Zip pullover

Price: £95

This FootJoy pullover combines the classic style of lambswool with a hidden inner lining that aids wind resistance. The fine wool fabric provides great warmth, while also providing a full range of motion throughout your swing from its stretch fabric enhances freedom of movement

adidas climaheat quilted ½ zip jacket

Price: £99.95

The climaheat fabric adidas uses in this quilted jacket is super warm in colder conditions. The quilted insulation across your chest and back provide maximum heat to your core, while an elasticated hem and cuffs aid an athletic fit with no baggy material.

Ping Barkley jacket

Price: £80

This quilted thermal jacket is bang on trend, but it’s not all about style. It’s wind-repellent, water-repellent and features a quilted front panel for maximum warmth, while a brushed back fleece body and sleeves allow for excellent freedom of movement.

Under Armour ColdGear Infared Reactor jacket

Price: £125

We think this great looking jacket can be worn on and off course. The quilted construction delivers exceptional levels of warmth and comfort, while Under Armour’s Storm technology repels water without sacrificing the jacket’s breathability.

Mizuno Tech Shield jacket

Price: £105

This technical jacket performs superbly in windier conditions thanks to its knitted polyester material and its stretch properties, together with a full-length back panel that helps you to continue to swing freely when you put on the extra layer. You’ll also find deep front pockets to keep your hands warm and a chest pocket for your scorecard or valuables.

Callaway 1/4 Zip Chest Stripe Wind Jacket

Price: £64.99

This is a sporty looking jacket with its stripe and panel design. It is also water resistant, mesh-lined to block out the wind and made using a stretch fabric, making it a very versatile option.

Nike Zoned AeroLayer

Price: £140

This lightweight jacket has been designed specifically for wet and windy rounds. The AeroLayer technology helps keeps you warm and dry but it’s extremely lightweight and, with stretch properties, allows you to move freely. The low profile blade collar lays smoothly against the neck for a streamlined fit.

Galvin Green Bow Windstopper

Price: £200

Designed with a high collar and fitted cuffs to protect the golfer from the stiffest of breezes, the Bow is also extremely packable due to its ultra-light weight and naturally thin material. An ultra-thin Windstopper membrane is laminated to a lightweight abrasion-resistant textile layer. It creates a versatile, microporous garment that allows water vapour to pass from within unhindered to give the jacket its breathability and keep the body at an optimum performance temperature.

Puma Full Zip Wind Jacket

Price: £59

Available in three colours, the Puma Wind Jacket delivers wind protection without sacrificing breathability and ventilation. It provides good UV protection and is water resistant. There are zippered pockets and elasticated cuffs to enhance comfort.

Oscar Jacobson Marco Jacket

Price: £95

This garment is made of three-layer wind and shower proof knitted fabric with full stretch to help you swing unimpeded. It also has a knitted jersey on inside for extra comfort.

