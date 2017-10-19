Check out these superb Groupon golf deals, ranging from fourballs to lessons to simulator experiences
The Best Groupon Golf Deals
After some great golf experience deals? Look no further.
Check out these superb Groupon golf deals, ranging from fourballs to lessons to simulator experiences.
Fourball with 60 range balls each – £54, Surrey
18 holes, a sandwich and drink for two – £29, Cheshire
One hour golf simulator experience for two – £20, London
30-minute golf lesson with PGA Professional – £9, St Helens
Twoball plus 90 driving range balls each – £13.50, Lincolnshire
Golf club fitting and trackman sesson – £30, Ipswich
18 holes with a bacon roll for four – £42.95, South Wales
45-minute lesson with video analysis – £16, Bournemouth
Fourball with 40 range balls each – £54, South London/Surrey
Twoball with tea or coffee and bacon roll – £45, Glasgow
100 range balls with hot drink – £5.95, Birmingham
18 holes of golf for two – £19, North London
Fourball with tea or coffee and 50 driving range balls each – £37, Middlesex
Golf coaching day – £37, Southampton
