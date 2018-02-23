Our guide to the best mid price golf balls on the market in 2018. Here are our favourites that sit one down from the premium bracket.

Best Mid Price Golf Balls 2018

Take a look at our list of the Best Mid Price Golf Balls for 2018 below.

Golf balls can be loosely categorised as ‘Value’, ‘Mid Price’ or ‘Premium’. You may feel you’re at a stage in your game where you want more performance from your ball than what a value ball can offer; or you might prefer not to fork out over £45 on a dozen premium balls – which is perfectly understandable.

If you’re not going all out on a premium golf ball, read our list of the best mid price options and you’ll hopefully have a better understanding of which one will suit your own game.

All we’d say is that as the one piece of equipment you use for every shot, it’s imperative you get this right, so you get the most out of your game. We also recommend you try before you buy, as different brands have conflicting fitting messages.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Titleist Tour Soft

Titleist Tour Soft Ball Review

GM Says: Replacing the NXT Tour and NXT Tour S, the Tour Soft provides a soft feel with control and distance, thanks to the larger 1.6in core combined with a special, ultra-thin 4CE grafted surlyn cover made from four different materials. A new spherically tiled 342 dimple design delivers a penetrating trajectory and consistent flight.

Srixon AD333 Tour

Srixon AD333 Tour Ball Review

GM Says: On the 2018 AD333 Tour, Srixon’s 3rd generation SpinSkin replaces the previous version on the urethane cover to provide more control around the greens. Use of 338 dimples compared to 324 on the previous version creates a longer and more stable flight while a slightly lower compression from 75 to 72 should aid distance off the tee for slower swing speed players.

Callaway Chrome Soft

GM Says: Use of super-strong Graphene within the new Dual SoftFast Core means the outer core could be made thinner, allowing for a larger, but still soft, inner core. This makes it longer and lower spinning for more distance, while retaining the soft feel. To maintain control on mid-irons, short-irons and wedges there’s a fast Sub-Mantle layer, while the thin, ultra-soft, urethane cover generates high spin on pitches and chips. For 2018 this cover is actually softer to help produce more greenside spin. Also comes in firmer-feeling, lower-spinning Chrome Soft X version.

TaylorMade Project (a)

GM Says: For 2018, Project (a) incorporates a new Dual-Distance core, which comprises a larger, softer-inner core for reduced spin while providing great feel. The stiffer outer core allows for increased speed and also aides in pinching the soft cast urethane cover between the clubface, creating more greenside spin. It also benefits from the same 322 seamless dimple pattern as the TP5 and TP5x, which combined increase driver and long iron distance while maintaining excellent greenside control and feel.

Wilson Staff DX3 Soft Spin

GM Says: The 40 compression DX3 Soft Spin ball is the world’s softest multi-layer golf ball and incorporates a new inner core that generates low spin rate off a driver face as well as long distance. A new and responsive HPF blend mantle and softer Surlyn cover increases spin on approach shots. The dimple depths have also been adjusted to make them shallower and they feature the new 302SL-H Dimple Pattern (5.7% shallower dimples) for higher trajectory and longer distance.

Volvik Vivid

GM Says: The first matte-finished golf ball range comes in a wide variety of colours and is said to offer a stable, consistent flight as well as longer distance, especially for slow and mid swing speed golfers.

Vice Golf Pro Soft

GM Says: Tiny silicate particles in the clear lacquer create the first matte-finished, urethane-covered golf ball. This three piece ball has a low compression for a soft feel and explosive distance while also offering greenside spin. Available to buy online, the more you buy the cheaper the cost.

