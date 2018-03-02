Your guide to the best wet weather golf gloves 2018 has to offer

Best Wet Weather Golf Gloves 2018

Take a look at our list of the best wet weather golf gloves 2018 has to offer. We’d highly recommend carrying one for when the weather takes a turn for the worst.

While most of you probably get by using the same glove you’ve had for numerous rounds before, it will comprise your grip and therefore your scoring potential. It seems especially silly when there are some fantastic wet weather golf gloves designed specifically to enhance your grip when it’s raining.

From traditional black options to some very sleek new styles, here’s our guide to a selection of the best wet weather golf gloves 2018 has on the market.

FootJoy RainGrip

As you may expect from glove specialist FootJoy, it has some super wet weather offerings. This RainGrip model provides a leather-like feel and is most effective in wet and humid conditions. It features QwikDry knit material on the back of the hand for optimum breathability, flexibility and comfort too.

FootJoy Rain Grip Xtreme

This is a glove for the all-weather golfers who demand superior grip in the wettest of conditions. It features Autosuede technology in the palm and fingers to give you more traction, plus it looks stylish and performs fantastically.

TaylorMade Rain Control

Never fear the rain with this Taylormade Rain Control glove that delivers grip, comfort, and feel so you can swing with confidence in the rain. Want something bolder? It also comes in a black and red version.

MacWet Micromesh Short Cuff

These gloves provide superb grip in even the wettest of conditions. They finish at the wrist and fastens easily using a durable Velcro strap. They are also made from a part-elastane fabric for great flexibility and a soft, mesh covered back aids airflow for comfort when playing in humid conditions in warmer climates.

Bionic AquaGrip

This glove will have no problems giving you the grip you need in wet conditions, and it’s extremely comfortable courtesy of its pre-rotated finger design and lycra motion web zones.



Srixon Rain

This stylish Srixon Rain glove features a Microfiber suede palm that enhances grip, plus Quick Dry knit material that aids breathability and comfort.

Mizuno RainFit

This stylish glove comes in S/M/ML/LXL and was created from synthetic suede and stretchy comfortable materials for flexibility and performance in wet weather conditions.

Hirzl Trust Hybrid Plus+

If you like a bolder looking glove consider this option. It features a full kangaroo leather palm, including the leather extension over the index finger to offer improved grip in either dry or wet conditions.

