Better Than Half-Priced Adidas Adicross Gripmore 2.0 Shoes for £48.97

Check out these super Adidas Adicross Gripmore 2.0 Shoes part of the excellent adidas Black Friday sale

Better Than Half-Priced Adidas Adicross Gripmore 2.0 Shoes

The excellent Adidas Adicross Gripmore 2.0 Shoes are part of the superb 30% Black Friday Sale Adidas has running until Monday. We have listed the best Black Friday Adidas Deals we have seen – products that are reduced and that is before the site wide 30% off.

Check out all our Black Friday Golf Deals

The Adicross Gripmore 2.0 Shoes are already reduced to £69.95 from 99.95, but then when you add ‘BLACKFRIDAY’ promo code at checkout you get an extra 30% which takes the price to £48.97.

Made with breathable and waterproof climaproof, the shoes feature a synthetic and leather upper for comfort during the round. Lugs ensure a low impact on the green without sacrificing traction.

There is a limited number of sizes and colours to choose from so be quick!

Key Technology

Waterproof, breathable climaproof keeps your feet dry and comfortable

Synthetic and leather upper for comfort, durability and light weight

Comfortable textile lining

Foxing tape around outsole

Highly flexible ADIWEAR spikeless outsole with PUREMOTION features 72 strategically placed lugs for green-friendliness, optimal grip and wear-anywhere versatility

Have you worn a pair of these superb shoes? If so then let us know on the Golf Monthly social media channels.