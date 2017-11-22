Better Than Half-Priced Adidas Adicross Gripmore 2.0 Shoes for £48.97

Check out these super Adidas Adicross Gripmore 2.0 Shoes part of the excellent adidas Black Friday sale
Better Than Half-Priced Adidas Adicross Gripmore 2.0 Shoes
The excellent Adidas Adicross Gripmore 2.0 Shoes are part of the superb 30% Black Friday Sale Adidas has running until Monday. We have listed the best Black Friday Adidas Deals we have seen – products that are reduced and that is before the site wide 30% off.
Check out all our Black Friday Golf Deals
The Adicross Gripmore 2.0 Shoes are already reduced to £69.95 from 99.95, but then when you add ‘BLACKFRIDAY’ promo code at checkout you get an extra 30% which takes the price to £48.97.
- BUY NOW: adidas ADICROSS GRIPMORE 2.0 SHOES are £69.96 reduced from £99.95 – plus extra 30% off Enter the ‘BLACKFRIDAY’ promo code at checkout
Made with breathable and waterproof climaproof, the shoes feature a synthetic and leather upper for comfort during the round. Lugs ensure a low impact on the green without sacrificing traction.
There is a limited number of sizes and colours to choose from so be quick!
- BUY NOW: adidas ADICROSS GRIPMORE 2.0 SHOES are £69.96 reduced from £99.95 – plus extra 30% off Enter the ‘BLACKFRIDAY’ promo code at checkout
Key Technology
- Waterproof, breathable climaproof keeps your feet dry and comfortable
- Synthetic and leather upper for comfort, durability and light weight
- Comfortable textile lining
- Foxing tape around outsole
- Highly flexible ADIWEAR spikeless outsole with PUREMOTION features 72 strategically placed lugs for green-friendliness, optimal grip and wear-anywhere versatility
- BUY NOW: adidas ADICROSS GRIPMORE 2.0 SHOES are £69.96 reduced from £99.95 – plus extra 30% off Enter the ‘BLACKFRIDAY’ promo code at checkout
Have you worn a pair of these superb shoes? If so then let us know on the Golf Monthly social media channels.