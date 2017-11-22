Better Than Half-Priced Adidas Adicross Gripmore 2.0 Shoes for £48.97

Tom Clarke

Check out these super Adidas Adicross Gripmore 2.0 Shoes part of the excellent adidas Black Friday sale

Better Than Half-Priced Adidas Adicross Gripmore 2.0 Shoes

The excellent Adidas Adicross Gripmore 2.0 Shoes are part of the superb 30% Black Friday Sale Adidas has running until Monday. We have listed the best Black Friday Adidas Deals we have seen – products that are reduced and that is before the site wide 30% off.

The Adicross Gripmore 2.0 Shoes are already reduced to £69.95 from 99.95, but then when you add ‘BLACKFRIDAY’ promo code at checkout you get an extra 30% which takes the price to £48.97.

Made with breathable and waterproof climaproof, the shoes feature a synthetic and leather upper for comfort during the round. Lugs ensure a low impact on the green without sacrificing traction.

There is a limited number of sizes and colours to choose from so be quick!

Key Technology

  • Waterproof, breathable climaproof keeps your feet dry and comfortable
  • Synthetic and leather upper for comfort, durability and light weight
  • Comfortable textile lining
  • Foxing tape around outsole
  • Highly flexible ADIWEAR spikeless outsole with PUREMOTION features 72 strategically placed lugs for green-friendliness, optimal grip and wear-anywhere versatility

Have you worn a pair of these superb shoes?