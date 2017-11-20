Black Friday Deal Apple iPhone 8 from just £29 per month with 12GB Data

We know at Golf Monthly that there are a huge amount of iPhone users who visit the website.

We have spotted a superb Apple iPhone deal that is sure to get your interest if you are in the market for a new iPhone.

Wrapped up in a stylish all-glass body, iPhone 8 is Apple’s most durable design to date. Reinforced with an aerospace-grade aluminium band alongside a new kind of glass, this sturdy smartphone is ready to withstand the bumps and knocks of everyday use.

iPhone 8 is also precision-engineered to protect against water, splashes and dust, so you won’t need to worry about getting caught in the rain.

The deal from mobiles.co.uk includes

12 GB Date

Unlimited mins

Unlimited texts

The mobile will also allow you to snap stunning photos with its 12MP wide-angled main camera. Now with a larger, faster sensor, you can also make use of optical image stabilisation for blur free shots. To the front is a 7MP FaceTime camera for pin-sharp video calls and selfies that really stand out.

Shoot home movies with cinematic quality on iPhone 8, which records in 4K resolution at up to 60fps. Discover what the human eye usually misses with slo-mo video in 1080p HD, or reduce long-duration events with the time-lapse function.

Available in a choice of space grey, silver and gold, it features a precise colour-matched glass and aluminium finish.

