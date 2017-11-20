Very impressive battery life is combined with useful features that help improve accuracy and implementing the correct strategy



Bushnell Neo Ion Golf Watch for Lowest ever price of £99.48

The superb Bushnell Neo Ion Golf Watch is part of the Black Friday Amazon Golf Deals and has been reduced to the superb price of just £99.48.

The longer battery life of three rounds will please the more unorganised golfer who forgets to recharge their device after playing.

Out of the box, it comes fully charged and there’s no need to sync it up to your computer – it’s ready to use and will automatically detect your course when you get to the first tee.

It will automatically move holes as you do and on the odd occasion it doesn’t, one push of a button will set you right.

It can be difficult when solely using a GPS watch to implement the correct strategy on a hole you’ve not played before from the tee.

This information (up to four hazards per hole) gives you a clearer picture in your mind of the shots required to play the hole correctly.

Our Verdict: For anything under £140, the Bushnell Neo iON GPS watch represents excellent value for money. Not only does it provide fast and accurate distances, but the extra features should help you hit the correct golf shot more often. It is light and comfortable to wear and can be worn seamlessly on and off the course.