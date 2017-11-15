Let us help you find the right present for your loved ones this Christmas

Christmas Golf Gift Ideas: Accessories



Christmas is always a tricky time to buy presents and no more than for golfers. Many golfers are bored with novelty socks and plastic tat that they get given every year. So we have come up with a definitive list of great Christmas Gift Ideas.

In this list it is Accessories, if any golfer were to get one of these they would be over the moon

Other Christmas Golf Gift Ideas –

FootJoy Belt

Price – £25.78

One size fits all (cut to size). Fits up to 40″ waist size.

Adidas Webbing Belt

Price – £11.79

This belt has a three-stripes metal buckle with matte finish; metal end piece. One size fits most with a 100% polyester plain weave.

Titleist Cap

This cap benefits from performance fabrics that offer moisture wicking properties, UV protection and comes complete with a ball marker.

Ping Cap

Price – £12.99

The new Ping Classic Classic Structured Cap has Pro back flex fit closure.

Nike Cap

Price – £19.99

The cap is lightweight and has laser perforations on the side and back panels for more airflow and added comfort.

FootJoy Glove

Price – £14.99

Made with a FiberSof palm and back, the FootJoy WeatherSof Glove 2 Pack offers consistent comfortable fit while the Premium Cabretta leather thumb and palm patch generate spectacular fit and feel.

Under Armour Glove

Price – £14.99

This glove features an exclusive CoolSwitch coating that removes heat away from your skin to leave you feeling cool and comfortable for increased periods during play.

Titleist Glove

Price – £17.99

The Titleist Players golf glove is a high-performance piece of golf equipment designed to meet weather challenges faced by golfers. The golf glove’s thin, fine cabretta leather feels superbly soft and is both water and perspiration resistant.

TaylorMade Cap

Price – £16.99

The structured construction with adjustable tuck-in strap combined with performance fabric provides wearing comfort. A moisture wicking sweatband keeps sweat from running down the face, while a dark under bill reduces glare to keep you focused.

Galvin Green Wesley Golf Belt

Price – £64.95

Comes with an easy quick-lock device for adjusting the length, simply open and cut off residual. Fits up to 42-inch waist size.

Under Armour Cap

Price – £14.99

This cap has a structured design to help maintain its shape, and has a slightly higher crown as well as having a built-in rear comfort band to offer less distraction.

FootJoy ProDry Extreme Crew Socks

Price – £8.99

Dri-Lex moisture control technology helps lift moisture and vapour off the skin, allowing for a drier, more comfortable sock.

G/FORE Shaka Umbrella

Price – £90.61

This umbrella is durable and has a lightweight design with fibreglass ribs, wind-vents and UV protection.

Bioflow Wristband

Price – £12.99

This wristband has a winning combination of patented magnet technology teamed with a durable, non-tearable silicone sports wristband. The Bioflow Sports wristband is water resistant.

PeakVision Sunglasses

Price – £135.92

PeakVision’s revolutionary new “Titanium Plastic” matrix that enables weightless frame design coupled with strength and durability.

