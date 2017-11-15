Let us help you find the right present for your loved ones this Christmas

Christmas Golf Gift Ideas: Balls

Christmas is always a tricky time to buy presents and no more than for golfers. Many golfers are bored with novelty socks and plastic tat that they get given every year. So we have come up with a definitive list of great Christmas Gift Ideas.

Titleist Pro V1 Personalisation

Get the number one ball in golf with a great personalisation on each golf ball.

BUY NOW: At Titleist.co.uk

TaylorMade TP5x

Price – 12 ball pack £42.99

This ball comes loaded with a 5-layer construction that is designed to perform optimally with every club in your golf bag.

BUY NOW: TaylorMade TP5x from American Golf for £42.99 per dozen

Srixon AD333

Price – 12 ball pack £19.99

The 2017 Srixon AD333 golf ball offers a balance of distance, greenside control, and soft feel. The ball has a lower-compression energetic gradient growth core, this provides consistent distance, soft feel and a more accurate ball flight.

BUY NOW: Srixon AD333 from American Golf for £19.99 per dozen

Titleist DT TruSoft

Price – 12 ball pack £19.99

The all new DT TruSoft balls are constructed with advanced aerodynamics for maximum distance, and a more consistent piecing ball flight. The ball has a soft feel and offers the player high quality and control.

Wilson Staff DX2 Soft

Price – 12 ball pack £15.99

The Wilson Staff DX2 Soft 12 Ball Pack are the ultimate in softness thanks to its unbelievably low 29 compression design.

BUY NOW: Wilson Staff DX2 Soft from American Golf for £11.99 per dozen

Callaway Chrome Soft

Price – 12 ball pack £32.99

The balls have a proprietary Dual SoftFast Core for fast ball speed from the driver, 4-piece construction leading to even more control throughout the bag, low compression for extremely soft feel, and a Tour Urethane Cover.

BUY NOW: Callaway Chrome Soft from American Golf for £32.99 per dozen

Srixon AD333 Tour

Price – 12 ball pack £29.99

This ball features next generation SpinSkin, 324 advanced speed dimple pattern, new E.G.G. core and a super soft urethane cover.

BUY NOW: Srixon AD333 Tour from American Golf for £29.99 per dozen

Nike RZN Speed

Price – 12 ball pack £19.99

These Nike Golf balls have advanced aerodynamics and are Nike Golf`s softest ever tour-level golf ball.

BUY NOW: Nike RZN Speed from American Golf for £19.99 per dozen

Srixon Z Star

Price – 12 ball pack £39.99

This ball features lower compression energetic gradient growth core, more aerodynamic 338 speed dimple pattern, it is softer with more elastic SpinSkin coating and allows you to get outstanding distance.

BUY NOW: Srixon Z Star from American Golf for £39.99 per dozen

Volvik Vivid

Price – 12 ball pack £34.99

This is the world’s first ever matte finish golf ball and provides better visibility to help you locate your golf ball much more easily. The ball has been formulated to add more distance for slower swing speeds, and provides a more stable mid-high ball trajectory ball flight for increased accuracy off the tee.

BUY NOW: Volvik Vivid from American Golf for £34.99 per dozen

