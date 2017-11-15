Let us help you find the right present for your loved ones this Christmas

Christmas Golf Gift Ideas: Clubs



Christmas is always a tricky time to buy presents and no more than for golfers. Many golfers are bored with novelty socks and plastic tat that they get given every year. So we have come up with a definitive list of great Christmas Gift Ideas.

In this list it is clubs, if any golfer were to get one of these they would be over the moon

Cleveland RTX-3

Price – £99.00

This wedge features a patent-pending Feel Balancing Technology which places the centre of gravity even closer to the face of the wedge, which decreases vibration and stabilizes the club head more at the point of impact.

BUY NOW: Cleveland RTX-3 from American Golf for £99.00

Cobra King F7 Fairway Wood

Price – £189.00

This 3 wood has a shorter, less pronounced design to accommodate for a sweeping attack angle, allowing the club to glide easily through any lie for improved turf interaction.

BUY NOW: Cobra King F7 Fairway Wood from American Golf for £189.00

TaylorMade M2 Fairway Wood

Price – £199.99

This club is more forgiving thanks to the incorporation of a recessed 6-layer carbon composite crown, Inverted Cone Technology and a new Geocoustic sole design.

BUY NOW: TaylorMade M2 Fairway Wood from American Golf for £199.99

Ping G400 Fairway Wood

Price £229.99

This club features a low leading edge, bold Turbulators, for faster ball speeds, and higher straighter distance.

BUY NOW:Ping G400 Fairway Wood from American Golf for £229.99

Titleist Vokey SM6

Price – £199.99

The new Titleist SM6 Vokey Tour Chrome Wedge establish a new performance standard by improving in the three key areas of short game wedge play: precise distance gapping, shot versatility and maximum spin.

Callaway Mack Daddy Forged

Price – £199.99

These wedges have been created with a soft forged 1025c steel for supreme feel and consistency.

BUY NOW: Callaway Mack Daddy Forged from American Golf for £199.99

TaylorMade M1 Driver

Price – £429.99

This 6-layer carbon crown and additional carbon toe panel has 43% more carbon than the previous model, this saves weight to produce an even lower centre of gravity for better launch conditions.

BUY NOW: TaylorMade M1 Driver from American Golf for £429.99

Titleist 917 D2 Driver

Price £399.00

The Titleist 917 D2 Driver increases speed and spin thanks to the refined thickness Active Recoil Channel. This channel delivers more distance by actively flexing at impact to launch the ball off the face with higher speed and spin.

Ping G400 Driver

Price – £349.99

This driver has been refined to create a more streamlined head shape, with bolder Turbulators and Vortec technology to reduce aerodynamic drag.

BUY NOW: Ping G400 Driver from American Golf for £349.99

TaylorMade M1 Hybrid

Price – £199.99

This club features an open face speed pocket which adds extra ball speed and distance, plus increases the overall size of the sweet spot for more forgiveness.

BUY NOW: TaylorMade M1 Hybrid from American Golf for £199.99

Ping G400 Hybrid

Price – £189.99

This club features a low leading edge, bold Turbulator`s for faster ball speeds, and higher, straighter distance.

BUY NOW: Ping G400 Hybrid from American Golf for £189.99

Titleist 818 Hybrid

Price £255.00

818 hybrids have been specifically engineered for maximum custom fitting adjustability in two distinct profiles.

Scotty Cameron Futura 7m

Price – £299.99

This mallet style putter is easy to align with new flange lines placed parallel to each wing, with vibration dampening system to provide a super soft feel for instant feedback.

TaylorMade Spider Tour

Price – £199.99

This putter has been re-created with a tour inspired chrome finish and benefits from a seamless top crown, a long single sightline and new sole geometry resulting in consistent alignment every time you address the ball.

BUY NOW: TaylorMade Spider Tour from American Golf for £199.99

Cleveland Huntingdon Putters

Price – £69.99

The Huntington Beach putter range offers smooth feel and a more consistent ball roll to improve your accuracy on the green.

BUY NOW: Cleveland Huntingdon Putters from American Golf for £69.99

Ping Vault Putters

Price – £249.99

This putter is inspired by the original Anser 2 and features precision-milled Tr face Technology. A new variable depth face pattern speeds up off-centre hits to supplement putting touch and reduce 3-putts.

BUY NOW: Ping Vault Putters from American Golf for £249.99

MacGregor DCT Package Set

Price – £379.00

This set comes complete with a stand bag, a driver, fairway wood, 2 hybrids, irons and a putter.

BUY NOW: MacGregor DCT Package Set from American Golf for £379.00

