Christmas Golf Gift Ideas: Shoes

Christmas is always a tricky time to buy presents and no more than for golfers. Many golfers are bored with novelty socks and plastic tat that they get given every year. So we have come up with a definitive list of great Christmas Gift Ideas.

In this list it is shoes, if any golfer were to get a pair of these they would be over the moon

Under Armour Jordan Speith One Shoes

Price – £139.99

The shoes have a number of technical innovations that provide superb all-round comfort, greater performance in a clean and bold design.

BUY NOW: Under Armour Jordan Speith One Shoes from American Golf for £139.99

Ecco Cage Pro

Price £169.99

Made with a premium HM Dritton leather which is highly breathable, with a HYDROMAX treatment that offers water protection and ensures better resistance over time.

BUY NOW: Buy Ecco Cage Pro from American Golf for £169.99

Skechers Go Golf Elite

Price – £99.99

These shoes feature a premium leather upper with H2GO shield seam-sealed waterproof protection.

BUY NOW: Skechers Go Golf Elite from Amazon from £25.99

Adidas Tour 360 Boost

Price – £99.99

This shoe has an ETC lining reduces friction, moisture, and delivers the optimum temperature to keep you comfortable during play.

BUY NOW: Adidas Tour 360 Boost from American Golf for £99.99

Puma Ignite Extreme Disc

Price £99.00

This show has the DISC Closure System, that provides a fast, easy and consistent fit for ultimate comfort.

BUY NOW: Puma Ignite Extreme Disc from Amazon for £99.00

Under Armour Performance SL

Price £99.99

This shoe delivers lightweight comfortable support, with waterproof and breathable UA storm technology, guaranteed to keep your feet dry.

BUY NOW: Under Armour Performance SL from American Golf for £99.99

FootJoy Pro SL

Price – £129.99

This shoe has been created with a ChromoSkin Leather System by Pittareds which is extremely soft, lightweight and very durable.

Skechers Go Golf Drive 2 LX Shoes

Price – £72.79

These shoes feature GOimpulse sensors on sole provide traction control and responsive feedback.

BUY NOW: Skechers Go Golf Drive 2 LX Shoes from Amazon for £23.19

Ecco Cool

Price – £219.99

These shoes have been designed with SURROUND GORE-TEX® technology which delivers 100% waterproof protection and high levels of breathability, plus have been constructed with HM Dritton leather for increased performance and durability.

BUY NOW: Ecco Cool from American Golf for £219.99

Nike Lunar Control Vapor

Price – £119.99

These shoes feature a Lunarlon midsole insert and a breathable mesh bootie, while this shoe is also fined-tuned resulting in lightweight comfort.

BUY NOW: Nike Lunar Control Vapor from American Golf for £119.99

